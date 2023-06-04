Nikocado Avocado is a popular YouTuber who is known for his mukbang videos, where he eats large amounts of food on camera. He has more than 1.9 million subscribers on his main channel, and several other channels where he posts different types of content. But how tall is Nikocado Avocado, and what are his body measurements?

According to various sources, Nikocado Avocado’s height is not consistent. Some websites claim that he is 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) tall, while others say that he is 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) tall2. However, the most reliable source seems to be his own website, where he states that he is 5 feet 6 inches (167.5 cm) tall. This matches his appearance in his videos, where he often looks shorter than his husband Orlin Home, who is also a YouTuber.

Nikocado Avocado’s weight and body measurements have also changed over time. He started his YouTube career as a vegan, and was very slim and fit. However, after quitting veganism in 2016, he began eating more animal products, junk food, and processed food. He also started doing mukbangs, where he would consume thousands of calories in one sitting. As a result, he gained a lot of weight and became obese.

According to his website, Nikocado Avocado’s weight as of February 2020 was 100 kg or 220.5 lbs. However, he has admitted that he has gained more weight since then, and has shown his scale readings on his videos. In one of his recent videos from December 2020, he claimed that he weighed 145 kg or 320 lbs. He also said that he was suffering from health problems such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and edema.

Nikocado Avocado’s body measurements are not known for sure, but based on his appearance and weight, they can be estimated. His chest size is probably around 50 inches (127 cm), his waist size around 48 inches (122 cm), and his hip size around 52 inches (132 cm). His shoe size is unknown, but he has said that he wears a size XL in clothes.

Nikocado Avocado’s height and body measurements have been a topic of interest for many of his fans and critics. Some people have expressed concern for his health and well-being, while others have criticized him for promoting an unhealthy lifestyle and eating disorder. Nikocado Avocado has responded to both groups by saying that he is happy with his body and that he enjoys eating whatever he wants. He has also said that he does not plan to lose weight or go back to veganism anytime soon.