Nano Machine is a popular webtoon series that combines nanotechnology and martial arts in a futuristic setting. The story follows Yeo-un, a young man who receives a mysterious nanomachine injection from a future descendant that grants him extraordinary abilities. He then enrolls in the Mashin Academy, where he competes with his powerful half-siblings for the position of Minor Priest.

The webtoon is based on a novel of the same name by GGBG and is illustrated by Great H. It has been serialized on Naver Webtoon since June 7, 2022, and has gained a loyal fanbase for its action-packed scenes and intriguing plot twists.

Release Date and Time

Nano Machine Chapter 1 was released on June 7, 2022, on Naver Webtoon. The webtoon updates every Wednesday with a new chapter. The release time may vary depending on your timezone, but you can check the countdown timer on the webtoon app or website to know when the next chapter will be available.

Manga Reddit Spoilers

If you are curious about what will happen in Nano Machine Chapter 1, you can find some spoilers on Reddit forums such as r/NanoMachine or r/webtoons. However, be warned that these spoilers may not be accurate or verified, and they may ruin your reading experience. Some of the spoilers for Chapter 1 are:

Yeo-un wakes up in a hospital after being attacked by a group of thugs. He meets his future descendant, who tells him that he injected him with nanomachines that will enhance his physical and mental abilities.

Yeo-un learns that he is the illegitimate son of the High Priest, who rules over the world with his six official wives and their children. He also learns that he has a chance to become a Minor Priest if he passes the entrance exam of the Mashin Academy, where he will learn how to use nanomachines and martial arts.

Yeo-un decides to take the exam and heads to the academy with his future descendant. He meets his half-siblings, who are hostile and arrogant towards him. He also meets his childhood friend, Seo-yeon, who is surprised to see him alive.

Yeo-un takes the first test of the exam, which is to memorize a book of martial arts techniques. He uses his nanomachines to scan and store the information in his brain. He then takes the second test, which is to fight against a demonic spirit called Mashin.

Where to Read Online

You can read Nano Machine online on Naver Webtoon’s official app or website. The webtoon is available in many different languages, such as Korean, Chinese, Japanese, and English. You can also support the creators by purchasing coins or subscribing to their Patreon page.

Nano Machine is an exciting and innovative webtoon that will keep you hooked with its thrilling battles and intriguing mysteries. If you are a fan of sci-fi and martial arts genres, you should definitely check out this webtoon. You won’t regret it!