Nikocado Avocado is a popular YouTuber who is known for his mukbang videos, where he eats large amounts of food on camera. He has over 1.9 million subscribers on his main channel and several other channels where he posts daily. But how tall is Nikocado Avocado and what are his body measurements? In this article, we will explore his height, weight, and physical stats.

Who Is Nikocado Avocado?

Nikocado Avocado’s real name is Nicholas Perry and he was born on May 19, 1992 in Ukraine. He was adopted by an American family and grew up in Pennsylvania. He started his YouTube career in 2014 as a vegan who shared recipes and lifestyle tips. However, he quit veganism in 2017 and switched to eating meat, dairy, eggs, and seafood. He also started doing mukbangs, which are videos where people eat large quantities of food while talking to the camera.

Nikocado Avocado is married to Orlin Home, who often appears in his videos. They have been together since 2013 and got married in 2017. They have moved to different countries over the years, such as Colombia, Thailand, and the United States. They currently live in Orlando, Florida.

Nikocado Avocado is also known for his controversies and dramas with other YouTubers and celebrities. He has feuded with people like Stephanie Soo, Zach Choi, Trisha Paytas, LeafyIsHere, and more. He has also been criticized for his weight gain, health issues, clickbait titles, and abusive behavior.

How Tall Is Nikocado Avocado?

According to various sources¹²⁴, Nikocado Avocado’s height is reported as either 5 feet 6 inches or 5 feet 8 inches. This is considered the average or slightly below average height for a man in the United States. However, his height may vary depending on his posture, shoes, or camera angle.

What Is Nikocado Avocado’s Weight and Body Measurements?

Nikocado Avocado’s weight and body measurements have changed drastically over the years. When he was a vegan, he weighed around 65 kg (143 lbs) and had a slim figure¹. However, after quitting veganism and doing mukbangs, he gained a lot of weight and reached up to 159 kg (350 lbs) in 2022³. He often jokes that his extra pounds are just “water weight” and that he is not obese.

Nikocado Avocado does not reveal his exact body measurements, but he has a round face, dark brown eyes and hair¹³, and a chubby body type. He also has several tattoos on his arms and chest.

Conclusion

Nikocado Avocado is a famous mukbanger who has a height of either 5 feet 6 inches or 5 feet 8 inches. He has gained a lot of weight over the years due to his eating habits and lifestyle. He currently weighs around 159 kg (350 lbs) and has a chubby body type. He is married to Orlin Home and lives in Orlando, Florida.