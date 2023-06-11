Who Was Brad Martin?

Brad Martin was a country singer and songwriter who had a hit single with “Before I Knew Better” in 2002. He was also part of a duo called Martin Ramey, which released a song called “Twisted” in 2010. He died on March 11, 2022, at the age of 48.

How Did He Die?

The cause of death has not been disclosed publicly by his family or representatives. However, according to a GiveSendGo account that was set up on Martin’s behalf, he suffered a work-related injury in January that aggravated an “already existing health crisis”. The fundraiser description stated that he had “severe internal damage causing hemorrhaging, along with a multitude of other life threatening issues with his liver”.

What Was His Career Like?

Martin grew up in Ohio and learned to play guitar at an early age. He moved to Nashville in his mid-20s to pursue his dream of a country music career. He signed with Epic Records in 2000 and released his debut album, Wings of a Honky-Tonk Angel, in 2002. The album reached No. 34 on Billboard’s Country Albums chart and spawned a No. 15 hit with “Before I Knew Better”. Two more singles from the album, “Rub Me the Right Way” and “Just Like Love”, failed to crack the Top 40.

Martin released one more solo single, “One of Those Days”, in 2003 before his deal with Epic ended. He then teamed up with John Ramey to form Martin Ramey, which signed with Curb Records in 2008. The duo remained active for about a decade, releasing a single titled “Twisted” in 2010 and performing at various venues and events.

How Did His Friends and Fans React?

Martin’s death shocked and saddened many of his friends and fans in the country music community. His duo partner, John Ramey, posted a heartfelt tribute on Facebook, saying:

“I can’t believe I’m saying this.. My dear friend and music brother Brad Martin passed away this afternoon.. I am absolutely heartbroken. He’s in the hands of the Lord now. Rock on my brother!!! You were a great friend, true talent and it was an honor making music with you.”

Martin’s cousin, Emily Barton, also shared her grief on Facebook, writing:

“My cousin, Brad Martin, went to be with Jesus yesterday. It just doesn’t seem real. There are so many memories with him growing up. Brad loved to tease and pick on us. He always had that grin on his face. He was a handsome man with a beautiful voice. I was proud of him for all he had accomplished with his singing and songwriting career.”

Many fans also expressed their condolences and appreciation for Martin’s music on social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram.

What Is His Legacy?

Brad Martin will be remembered as a talented and passionate country singer and songwriter who touched many people with his music. His songs such as “Before I Knew Better” and “Twisted” will live on as examples of his skill and style. He will also be missed by his family, friends and fans who loved him for his personality and spirit.