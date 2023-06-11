Cartoons with big noses are a common trope in animation, especially in comedy genres. But what is the reason behind this artistic choice? And how does it affect the audience’s perception of the characters and the story? In this article, we will explore some of the possible explanations and examples of cartoons with big noses and their impact on animation.

Big Noses as a Source of Humor

One of the most obvious reasons why cartoons with big noses are popular is that they can be used as a source of humor. Big noses can exaggerate the expressions and reactions of the characters, making them more funny and expressive. For example, in SpongeBob SquarePants, Squidward’s big nose is often the target of jokes and pranks by SpongeBob and Patrick, who mock his appearance and personality. Squidward’s nose also serves as a contrast to SpongeBob’s small nose, highlighting their different attitudes and lifestyles.

Another example of big noses as a source of humor is in The Simpsons, where many characters have big noses that reflect their personalities and roles. For instance, Homer’s big nose is a sign of his stupidity and gluttony, while Marge’s big nose is a symbol of her motherly and caring nature. The Simpsons also use big noses to parody celebrities and historical figures, such as Abraham Lincoln, Michael Jackson, and Donald Trump.

Big Noses as a Way of Characterization

Besides being a source of humor, big noses can also be used as a way of characterization, giving the characters more depth and uniqueness. Big noses can indicate the traits and backgrounds of the characters, such as their ethnicity, age, occupation, or mood. For example, in Aladdin, Jafar’s big nose is a sign of his evilness and cunningness, while Jasmine’s small nose is a sign of her beauty and innocence. Aladdin’s nose is somewhere in between, showing his ambiguity and complexity as a character.

Another example of big noses as a way of characterization is in Phineas and Ferb, where Phineas’ big triangular nose is a mark of his creativity and optimism, while Ferb’s small rectangular nose is a mark of his intelligence and stoicism. Their noses also contrast with their sister Candace’s normal nose, showing their different perspectives and goals.

Big Noses as a Style Choice

Finally, big noses can also be used as a style choice, giving the cartoons a distinctive and memorable look. Big noses can create a sense of realism or fantasy, depending on the context and tone of the story. For example, in Pinocchio, Pinocchio’s big nose is a magical feature that grows whenever he lies, creating a sense of wonder and morality. In contrast, in South Park, the characters’ big noses are part of their crude and simplistic design, creating a sense of satire and absurdity.

Another example of big noses as a style choice is in The Adventures of Tintin, where Tintin’s big nose is part of his iconic and realistic appearance, creating a sense of adventure and mystery. In contrast, in The Smurfs, the Smurfs’ big noses are part of their cute and fantastical appearance, creating a sense of fun and whimsy.

Conclusion

Cartoons with big noses are more than just a visual feature. They are also a tool for creating humor, characterization, and style in animation. By using big noses in different ways, cartoonists can convey different messages and emotions to the audience, making their cartoons more engaging and enjoyable.