Archie Eversole was a rapper and songwriter from Atlanta, Georgia, who rose to fame with his 2002 hit single “We Ready”. He was born in Germany on July 26, 1984, to military parents who later moved to College Park, Georgia. He started his rap career at the age of 17, releasing his debut album Ride Wit Me Dirty South Style in 2001. The album was re-released by MCA Records in 2002 and peaked at number 83 on the Billboard 200 chart. The lead single “We Ready” featured Bubba Sparxxx and sampled the 1969 song “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye” by Steam. The song became a popular anthem for sports teams and fans across the country, especially in Atlanta. Eversole also collaborated with other artists such as Baby D, Lil Jon, Pastor Troy, and Bone Crusher.

Eversole’s net worth was estimated to be around $3 million at the time of his death. His main sources of income were his music sales, concerts, collaborations, and brand endorsements. He also composed “United We Conquer”, a fight song for Atlanta United of Major League Soccer. He was working on new music and projects before his tragic death.

On March 25, 2022, Eversole was shot by his brother Alexander Kraus at a gas station in DeKalb County. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. His brother was arrested and charged with murder. The motive behind the shooting is still unclear. Eversole’s death shocked and saddened his fans, friends, and family. He was remembered as a talented and passionate rapper who loved his city and his music.

Archie Eversole was one of the most influential rappers from Atlanta who left a lasting legacy with his music. He inspired many young artists and fans with his catchy and motivational songs. He will be missed by many who admired his talent and spirit.

How did he get into music industry?

Archie Eversole got into the music industry when he was 17 years old. He recorded a demo in an Atlanta studio where he met producer Mason “Phat Boy” Hall, who offered him a deal with his independent label Phat Boy Records. He also appeared on a song by another Phat Boy artist, MGD, called “Tig Ole Bitties With the Ass to Match”. His debut album Ride Wit Me Dirty South Style was released by Phat Boy Records in 2001 and then re-released by MCA Records in 2002. His single “We Ready” became a hit and a sports anthem for many teams and fans. He continued to make music for the sports world, composing “United We Conquer” for Atlanta United of Major League Soccer in 2018. He was working on new music and projects before his tragic death in 2022.