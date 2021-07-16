A boiler cover plan is a type of insurance that enables homeowners to cover the cost of maintenance and technical support in the event that the boiler in their home fails to work or sustains considerable damage.

For the most part, boiler plans – also referred to by some heating companies as maintenance and support plans – entitle homeowners to what amounts to an annual check-up for their boilers, as well as regular updates in the form of maintenance tips.

Who Needs a Boiler Cover Plan?

Boiler cover plans should be considered by prudent homeowners, regardless of whether they live in detached housing/houses, bungalows, and even flats. In the case of homes heated with natural gas, getting boiler cover is one way by which residents can ensure their overall safety.

Some insurance and/or heating companies also offer cover packages for landlords or building property managers in order to maintain or repair centralised heating systems for medium- and high-rise residences occupied by multiple tenants. In the case of this type of insurance – referred to as landlord cover – a Gas Safety Certificate (CP12) is usually issued following annual inspection.

What Services Are Covered Under These Plans?

It would have to depend on the type of plan you choose to purchase. For most heating companies in the UK, plans and services fall under three categories: heating alone, plans that cover both heating and plumbing, and landlord cover plans.

Heating-only Plans only cover the regular maintenance of or repairs to a home’s gas boiler, gas supply pipe, as well as the centralised heating system;

Hybrid Cover Plans cover the regular maintenance of a home’s boiler system, heating system, and parts of the plumbing affixed to the boiler for the provision of hot water through taps and shower heads;

Landlord Cover Plans have a similar scope, though on a larger scale. As previously stated, a CP12 is given to those availing of these plans following an annual or quarterly inspection to see if the boiler system and its connections are all in working order and compliant with building or municipal regulations on safety and sustainability.

Depending on the plan selected or purchased, homeowners can avail of free repairs within a certain price range or get discounts. Boiler repairs can cost a lot of money, which is the main reason why you should consider getting a boiler cover plan when you get a new boiler upgrade for your home.

What Can Homeowners Claim Under a Boiler Cover Plan?

Depending on your service provider of choice, you may claim for any of the following incidents:

Lack of either ambient heat or hot water caused by a boiler breakdown or damage;

Periodic maintenance and/or repair of boiler controls and components;

Required repair following a leak in the central heating system;

Leaking gas supply pipes;

Annual or semi-annual gas boiler maintenance service; and

Leaks or blockages in water supply pipes in homes using combi boilers to both heat the home and water from the mains.

Conversely, the following items are not considered under a boiler cover plan: