Gloom is a popular YouTube star who has been creating content on various topics such as gaming, lifestyle, comedy and more. She has over 7 million subscribers on her main channel and millions of fans who love her videos. However, in January 2022, she announced that she was taking a break from YouTube due to a health scare. She revealed that she had found a lump in her breast and feared that it could be cancerous. She also said that she had been feeling burnt out and stressed from working too much and needed some time off to focus on herself.

Many fans were worried about her condition and wished her well. However, some rumors started to circulate online that Gloom had actually passed away from cancer. These rumors were based on some hoax articles that claimed to have confirmed her death. However, these articles were false and had no credible sources to back them up. Neither Gloom nor her family or friends have confirmed or denied these rumors.

So, is Gloom alive or dead? The answer is most likely that she is alive and recovering from her health scare. In her last video, she said that the lump in her breast was a cyst and not cancerous. She also said that she was going to see a doctor and get some tests done to make sure everything was okay. She thanked her fans for their support and said that she would be back soon.

However, it has been six months since she posted that video and she has not uploaded any new content or updated her social media accounts since then. This has led some fans to wonder if she has quit YouTube for good or if something else has happened to her. Some fans have expressed their concern and hope that she is doing well and will return someday.

Gloom has not given any official statement or explanation for her long absence. It is possible that she is still dealing with her health issues or personal problems and needs more time to heal and recover. It is also possible that she has lost interest or motivation in making videos and has decided to pursue other things in life. Whatever the reason, it is her choice and right to do what is best for her.

Gloom is a talented and creative YouTuber who has entertained and inspired millions of people with her videos. She has also been very open and honest about her struggles and challenges in life. She deserves respect and privacy during this difficult time. Hopefully, she is happy and healthy wherever she is and will come back when she is ready.