We’re sure you’ve heard of MetaTrader 4 before, but do you really know it? This guide was created precisely to describe it in detail together with all the details that make it the most known (and loved) trading platform ever, used both by professional traders and by all investors who take their first steps in this world. We will also give you a step-by-step guide on how to install Metatrader 4 on Windows 11.

Introduction: What is Metatrader 4 and Why Should You Consider Switching to it?

MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is precisely a trading platform that from its very birth has enjoyed a practically unique success that makes it still the most used there is in absolute, but before explaining how it works in its detail, its popularity “requires” a step back to talk about its origin.

Released back in 2005 by its developer MetaQuotes Software, the platform is a product that is licensed to broker sites to make it usable to operate practically with all major financial products such as forex and futures: a multilingual software that for a start “runs” quickly and efficiently on virtually any hardware.

Since its inception, MetaTrader 4 has become the reference platform. Its global affirmation has come with the spread of products such as CFDs that have enormously broadened trading horizons. You should switch to this platform because of the limitless trading style possibilities it offers.

What are the Advantages of Using MetaTrader 4 on Windows 11?

The following are benefits you will enjoy when using MetaTrader 4 on Windows 11:

Full control of your trading account

Direct and immediate access to the platform at any time from any terminal, including mobile devices, thanks to the ability to operate directly from the browser

All types of trading in addition to the One-Click Trading typical of MT4

Various types of charts are available, including bar, Japanese candlestick and broken line charts

Real-time quotes with Market Watch

Nine different configurable deadlines: MN, H1, H4, D1, W1, M1, M5, M15 and M30

24 analytical objects

30 technical indicators

Easy access to the history of all the operations carried out

Extensive information section with news on the financial markets

Excellent assistance section

Possibility to use it also in demo account mode

Very high level of data protection

Free chat for direct communication with other operators

MT4 system requirements

To install and run MetaTrader 4 on Windows 11, here are the system requirements your device must meet:

RAM: At least 512 MB

At least 512 MB CPU : Intel i7 4xxx series quad-core or higher

: Intel i7 4xxx series quad-core or higher Monitor Resolution : 1280×800 or more

: 1280×800 or more Hard Disk: 60MB

MetaTrader 4 does not need the highest system requirements on Windows 11.

How to Install MetaTrader 4 on Windows 11?

Here are the steps you should follow to download and install Metatrader 4 on Windows 11:

1. Download MetaTrader 4 Installation File

You should first get the installation file on your PC. You can download it HERE for free.

2. Run the MetaTrader 4 Installer

The next step is to run the installation file by just clicking on it. You can open the file location to find it or check your recent downloads, double-click and select the option “Run.” Accept the terms and click “Next” to proceed with the installation.

3. Installation Loading

After completing the previous step, the installation will begin automatically. This should take less than two minutes. You can check the progress by looking at the loading bar in the Metatrader 4 setup.

After completion, click on “Finish.” the MT4 terminal runs on your PC, and you can see the open account option, which will open in your default PC browser. The demo desktop version will also pop up. You can log in or sign up for your Metatrader 4 account and continue trading.

FAQ

What can I do if I cannot install MetaTrader 4 on Windows 11?

You can opt for the web version if you are unable to install MetaTrader 4 for PC for some reason. The web platform works perfectly in any browser. You don’t have to install anything. The MT4 web version lets you conduct full Forex operations. It is perfectly synchronized with the desktop version to monitor all transactions easily.

What is the price of the MT4 platform?

A vital feature of the MetaTrader 4 trading platform is its total gratuitousness which allows investors to operate using a first-class trading environment without having to incur any costs of use, but not only because it is thanks to its gratuitousness that MT4 is available on most of the sites present in the world today.

Do I need to be an experienced trader to use MetaTrader 4?

MetaTrader 4 has the characteristic of being easy to approach by practically anyone, whatever the level of experience and aptitude with online trading. Having said this, however, it should be emphasized that it is a professional platform and that for this reason, it could be so complete to be a bit difficult for newbies at least at the beginning of their experience of use, a difficulty that can, however, be easily bypassed thanks to the method of use through the demo account that allows you to quickly mature both manual skills and experience with the platform.

What is the main advantage of the MT4 platform?

The advantages of using MT4 are so many, and we have clearly listed them in this guide, but if we were to select one of them, the attention would surely fall on its “universality,” that is, the possibility of being able to use it regardless of which is our reference site (provided it clearly supports it): a feature that allows traders to use one or more brokers while continuing to use the same investment platform.

How do I uninstall MetaTrader 4 from Windows 11?

You just have to access your PC’s control panel to perform this procedure. The easiest way to go about this is by typing “Metatrader” in your Windows search bar and clicking on uninstall option of the app, which will take you directly to the programs and features section. Here, look for Metatrader, select it, and right-click to complete the uninstallation procedure. That simple.