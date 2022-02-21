Every year, lakhs of students appear for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), not just to secure admission in the Master’s programmes at reputed universities but also to bag jobs in PSUs( public sector undertakings).

So, considering the difficulty level of GATE 2022, you will need to prepare thoroughly to crack this exam. For this, you will need to strategize. That is, you will need to plan how to go about it. Preparing for an exam as competitive as GATE is by no means an easy job. However, with the right strategy and resources, you will be on your way in no time.

Best Way to Crack GATE

Below are the important tips to crack GATE exam.

Start as Early as Possible

Exams like GATE require sheer practice, and your efforts will bear fruit only if you can start preparing early on. Most students appearing for exams like GATE tend to neglect this and go about their preparation haphazardly. Such students rarely come through in the exam. So, a wise thing to do would be to start your preparation as early as possible.

Know the Syllabus

Another crucial aspect of acing highly competitive exams like GATE is that you must be completely familiar with the GATE syllabus. That is, you must be clear about what you need to study.

One of the primary reasons students fail to ace exams like GATE is that they are not thorough with the syllabus. So, if you don’t want to end up making the same mistake, go through it and become well-acquainted with the syllabus.

Attempt Regular Mock Tests & Analyse Your Progress

These days, you have many online and offline resources that you can use to crack even the toughest of exams, such as GATE. It would help if you solved as many mock tests as possible, with a special focus on the timing. That way, you will know your strong areas and those where you may need to improve. You can attempt BYJU’S Exam Prep mock tests that have proved to be highly effective for your exam preparation.

Create a Study Plan

You will go nowhere with your preparation if you don’t have a study plan or strategy in place, and more importantly, if you don’t stick to the same. So, being disciplined and creating a schedule goes a long way in cracking exams like GATE.

Know Your Strengths and Weaknesses

Once you have created a study plan or strategy and are thorough with the syllabus, you can analyse your strengths and weaknesses. Get to know better those areas that you are good at and those where you may need to improve and work towards them.

Use the Best Study Materials

You must ensure that you have all the right resources before sitting down to prepare for exams like GATE. So, when it comes to preparing for competitive exams like GATE, it would help if you studied from the best books and reference materials you can get. By doing this, you will have an edge over other candidates.

Revise

Revision can be crucial to cracking competitive exams like GATE. So, you should revise the concepts as many times as possible or until you become thorough with them.

Stay Calm and Focused

It would help if you remained calm when preparing for GATE. Staying calm and not panicking will help you focus better on the task at hand and stand a chance to answer any question that comes along your way. More importantly, it would help if you remained calm and not panicky even during the exam.

So, keep these points in mind when preparing for the highly competitive GATE. Don’t forget to attempt mock tests and refer to the resources you can find online, like BYJU’s Exam Prep. More importantly, learn to remain calm and focused when preparing for and writing the exam. Also, take care of your health and do not fall sick during exam time.