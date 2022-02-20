The most used plants in today’s time – money plants are the best additions to most house spaces in India. These are quite famous for two major reasons:

They are believed to bring good luck and prosperity to your home Their name comes from the shape of their leaves, coin-like

Do you also like money plants but fail to understand what to choose and what’s best? We understand! The multiple varieties in the market can be quite confusing to choose from, therefore, to make the decision a little easier, we’ve curated this quick list of the variety of money plants to choose from.

Let’s get started, shall we?

Types of Money Plants To Choose

Listed below are the money plant varieties that you can choose:

Pachira Aquatica (Money tree)

Also known as the Malabar Chestnut and Saba Nut, this Pachira money plant/tree is sold as an ornamental for the house in stores. These are made from multiple Pachira trunks that are woven together when they grow and are tender.

These have bright green shiny leaves with 5 – 9 leaflets (fingers) and can grow up to 60 ft tall, making them an impressive indoor plant. They grow fast, are easy to maintain, help to remove toxins from the air, and have well-balanced energy of 5 elements from Feng Shui; fire, wood, earth, water, and metal.

Jade Plant (Crassula ovata)

Also known as a Lucky plant, Dollar plant, or Money tree, Jade is a succulent houseplant that has thick, glossy, and green oval leaves, best known for its lifespan of up to 100 years or even longer.

These can grow without blooming and when mature, give white/pink flowers at the end of winter/early spring. Jade are best used as indoor plants to help purify the air, have numerous leaves that resemble a bunch of coins, and like any other money plant, attract money, good luck, prosperity, wealth, and good fortune.

Epipremnum AAureum (Pothos)

Also known as Devil’s Ivy, Silver Vine, Ceylon Creeper, Solomon Islands ivy, and Taro Vine, these are fast-growing houseplants that can also be trained to grow as a climber or drape down on sharp furniture corners.

They are easy to maintain, almost indestructible, and their leaves come in different appearances. Golden Pothos are the most popular money plant with heart-shaped green leaves with golden streaks, Neon Pothos with bright golden yellow leaves, and Marble queen pothos with green leaves and whitish streaks.

Lunaria

Also known as the Silver Dollar plant and Honesty, this is a plant that brings good money luck to outdoor space too. The Lunaria plant is a member of the mustard family, can grow up to 2 feet tall, is easy to maintain, and produces clusters of purple or pink flowers on the top of the slender stem. These bloom from the beginning to mid-summer.

Lunaria is a biennial plant that grows one year and blooms the next and dies after it produces seed pods, which makes reseeding easier.

Pennywort (Hydrocotyle Vulgaris)

Also known as Pennywort, Marsh Pennywort, Water Navel, and Copper Coin plants, these are slow-growing, creeping perennial plants that are native to wetlands and marshes of the Caucasus and Europe. They are edible, smell like carrots, and have shiny bright green round serrated leaves that are about 0.5 – 1.5 inches in diameter.

Pennywort can be easily grown either indoors or outdoors, with any light condition or shade. So much so that, even if planted in the edge of the pond or the water garden, they will grow.

To Conclude:

We hope the blog post above has helped you pick the right money plant kind for your space, making it greener and cleaner. Keeping the low maintenance in mind, we recommend choosing the one that will make you feel happier and more pleasant in your own house.

FAQs:

How to take care of a money tree?

Here is how to take care of your money tree:

Keep the money tree away from direct sun rays as it tends to grow rather well in artificial light

Make sure to rotate the tree once a week to help prevent it from leaning into one single direction

Keep in in any temperature between 65°F to 85°F

Water the plant once a week to help maintain the moisture of the soil

How to take care of a Jade plant?

Here’s how you can take care of a Jade money plant:

They are best grown in bright light but not direct sunlight

Best kept in temperatures between 55 and 75 °F

It is best watered when the top inch of the soil dries out

Make sure to keep the jade plant away from drafts, radiators, and air registers

What makes pothos a money plant?

Pothos are money plants because of their leaves that resemble coins, although they are shaped like a heart.

Why is pennywort a money plant?

All thanks to its round leaves that look like copper penny coins in size, making it a money plant.