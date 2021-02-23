Matcha Green tea has become a favorite choice for tea and dessert lovers across the globe. Made from actual green tea leaves, it is carefully processed into powdered form for a richer flavor. But, there is more to its unique grassy and bittersweet taste, it has become popular as well for its incredible health benefits.

Compared to the usual green tea infused with leaves, the powdered form is more concentrated with nutrients and antioxidants. Like coffee, it also has caffeine. No doubt, many health enthusiasts have considered drinking matcha as part of their healthy lifestyle.

Is matcha good for you? Check this list of matcha benefits to find out!

It has antioxidants.

Matcha is packed with antioxidants! It has catechins that preserve the integrity of cells and prevent cellular damage. Free radicals are harmful substances produced by the body when undergoing stress or some kind of inflammation.

You can fight these harmful toxins that can damage your cells by drinking matcha. It is highly concentrated with one of the most powerful catechins called epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), one that has been studied for cancer prevention. It also protects the DNA, our genetic material, from oxidative stress, and prevents the development of cancer cells.

Matcha acts as a natural detox which not only helps prevent cancer, but also protects you from all sorts of diseases such as heart problems, strokes, arthritis, and many other inflammatory conditions.

It is loaded with nutrients.

There is a long list of nutrients in every cup (1/2 teaspoon) of matcha green tea. It’s loaded with vitamins ( A, C, E, K, B1, B2, B12), minerals, proteins, and lipids. Check out its high nutritional value for every half a teaspoon of matcha green tea:

Proteins -306 mg

Amino acids – 272 mg

Lipids- 50 mg

Potassium -27 mg

Magnesium -2.3 mg

Calcium -4.2 mg

Zinc -0.062 mg

Phosphorus- 3.5 mg

Iron – 0.17 mg

It improves brain function.

Is your brain feeling sluggish or down? Improve your alertness and focus by drinking a cup of matcha green tea. Matcha has two combined boosters in the form of caffeine and L-theanine, which is an amino acid that promotes focus and brain function.

This super combo also balances the production of dopamine and serotonin, two chemicals in the brain that makes you feel good and relaxed.

It boosts metabolism.

A smart solution to lose weight and enhance your metabolism is drinking matcha. It speeds up the metabolism of calories burning the fat molecules faster when you exercise.

It has anti-aging properties.

An effortless way to keep your skin youthful, glowing and healthy is to simply drink matcha tea. It has been proven to prevent signs of aging like reduced elasticity in the form of wrinkles, as well as dark spots or hyperpigmentation. Matcha has also been explored as an adjunct treatment for acne.

It boosts your energy.

Did you know that you can get your energy boost from a cup of matcha tea? Similar to coffee, matcha also has caffeine. The better news is that it has less caffeine compared to coffee with only 68 mg for every teaspoon of ceremonial grade matcha.

The quantity of caffeine in matcha is just enough to give you a pump to start your day without giving you the side effects of caffeine.

It improves digestion.

Matcha has a high content of dietary fiber. For every gram or half a teaspoon, it has 385 mg of fiber which is good for digestion. It also has the ability to regulate your sugar levels.

Bottom Line:

Matcha green tea is a more concentrated form of green tea, with higher levels of antioxidants, nutrients, caffeine, and more powerful health benefits. It is rich in flavor, easy to make, and can be even enjoyed as a dessert.