There are few boxes as cool as a one-piece folder box. Their unique designs are a conversation starter, but they’re a far more practical choice than you might have thought.

Whether you need to pack for a cross-country trip pack up your full shipment of goods to deliver to your customers, these cool boxes can scale nicely to your needs, and provide you with one of the most efficient shipping methods around.

Great For Protecting Your Precious Media

One-piece folder boxes can naturally function pretty effectively as folders, but that shape also makes them the perfect match for packing up books. Bookstore owners could center their whole shipment business off of one-piece folders alone, but these types of boxes are just as good when you need to pack up your private library for a move.

And their general design – square and compact, sealed but readily accessible – means that they’re great for so many types of entertainment. That same basic design is well-suited to everything from vinyl records to general knick-knacks.

Even cooler, there are manufacturers who can comfortably scale to the needs of both the aforementioned customers without skipping a beat. Box Genie can facilitate the needs of customers who demand tens of thousands of boxes, but they can also offer fair and affordable prices for those who just need a few dozen.

And Advertising Your Passion

OPF boxes really come into their own when you treat them as a canvas for your imagination rather than just a way to ship products. As our relationships with the market become increasingly driven by commerce, that relationship between customer and brand is especially relevant.

A well-designed box can be an advertisement for your brand, but it can just as easily be a care package delivered from your brand that can build affection with the recipient and create an instantly Instagrammable moment. Product packaging is a great way to encourage sharing on social media, and good packaging could position you prominently for working with influencers on improving the recognition of your brand.

It’s okay to set your ambitions high – and you might actually find yourself relieved at how achievable those ambitions turn out to be. Custom box manufacturer Box Genie has been around for over four decades, and they’ve weathered some of the most tumultuous changes in the shipping industry as a result. Their 3D design tool reflects that. It’s a blank palette with flexible tools, and it can be useful whether you want to use a template or build your box design from scratch.

In addition to being able to build your own box aesthetic from scratch, there are quite a few different options to choose from. Different size OPF boxes can be a godsend if you have products of multiple sizes to ship – and the ability to create templates ensures that you can quickly mock up a whole lot of quality trade dress while maintaining brand consistency throughout.

Convenient to Deal With

But maybe the best part of these types of boxes is just how easy they are to deal with. Since they’re printed on a single piece of cardboard, you can fold any reasonably scaled OPF boxes into their full shape with just one hand.

That focus on convenience extends to everything that Box Genie does, and it’s a reflection of their nearly half-century history in the business. More specifically, it draws on an old-fashioned sensibility regarding business: that all business is about personal relationships. Box Genie has taken that sentiment, and with their one-piece folder boxes, US customers have a provider they can trust.