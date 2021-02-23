Stains on your teeth can be enough to make you not want to smile – and nobody deserves that. And if you’ve been burned by the promises of a tooth whitening solution before, you wouldn’t be the only one. There’s a lot of products out there, but it can be nigh impossible to cut through all the noise and get to the heart of a product.

If you really want to effectively remove stains easily and as quickly as possible, you’ll want an entire whitening kit. But even if you decide against that, understanding the parts in a traditional dental whitening kit will help you get a broader understanding of the options available to you. At the very least, you’ll still walk away from this with confidence in what you need.

Whitening Oral Pens

Gels are a common method for applying whitening agents simply because of how effective they are. But with a lot of whitening products, setting the gel and not getting it everywhere can be a serious challenge. The whitening pens employed by Dr. Brite are some of the cleverest applicators we’ve seen. They offer a no-fuss solution that can fit in your pocket or compact.

Even cooler is the fact that they can be refilled with simple syringes. It keeps the whole product neat and portable, and that’s a necessity if you want to always stick to your whitening routine. As with most whitening products, the bleaching process is handled with hydrogen peroxide. It’s an effective choice that’s also widely recognized as safe for adult use.

Toothpaste and Mouthwash

Maintaining a tooth whitening routine that’s easy but also thorough isn’t hard to do. Adapt the habits you already have whenever possible. Adding a toothpaste and a mouthwash to your routine offers two or more opportunities a day to fortify the intensity of your whitening regimen, and you don’t need to do anything apart from throwing out your old mouthwash and toothpaste.

If you’re worried about the number of chemicals that your body’s absorbing with your tooth whitening regimen, it’s sensible to scale back the peroxide and focus on toothpaste and mouthwash that’s more about nourishing and rebuilding while still scrubbing out stains. Coconut oil, aloe, and charcoal provide a nice core balance of cleaning, fortifying, and whitening components.

Whitening Tray

Almost any whitening kit that uses a gel is also going to use a whitening tray. These are essentially retainers that you bite down on. The difference between them and a traditional retainer is that whitening trays come with a small LED light. That LED light specifically activates the peroxide within the gel.

Don’t worry. You won’t need to be wearing an awkward retainer all day and all night. The most convenient part is that you can decide how long you keep your whitening treatments. While a few hours are ideal, the flexibility of the whole endeavor allows you to whiten your teeth on your schedule.

Picking the Right Whitening Kit

Nutritionists speak about the “entourage effect” when speaking about vitamins and minerals. Certain compounds boost one another when used in conjunction with one another, and complex and balanced formulas are usually better than just packing as much of a single ingredient as possible.

A teeth whitening formula needs to be more than just peroxide, and that’s why a quality kit is essential if you want to remove stains or brighten your teeth. Most importantly, you need to find a brand you can trust. While these types of kits don’t require a prescription, you should be confident knowing that the whitening formula you’re putting in your body was created by medical professionals.