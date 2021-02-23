Recently the Rowing Machine has been growing in popularity. The rower provides a full body workout with one piece of equipment. It is one of the most versatile pieces of equipment in a gym when it comes to the people who are able to use it and benefit.

Since rowing machines have adjustable resistance, you can easily make it more challenging for more advanced gym goers, yet at the lowest resistance setting the rower can easily be used by a newbie to the gym.

When using the rower in the traditional manner you can easily learn the proper form for rowing. This will give a full body workout. It is great for your core as it keeps it engaged throughout the whole workout.

Many people are unaware that you can use the row machine in any other way than the traditional sitting rower position. There are several exercises to do with a rower. We are going to list five of the most popular ones.

Single-Leg Bulgarian Split Squat

Before you start, make sure the seat of the row machine is all the way at the back of the machine. When performing a single-leg bulgarian split squat, start with your back to the back of the rower.

Next, leave one foot placed firmly on the ground and take your other foot and place it on the seat of the rower. Allow your foot on the seat to slide back with the seat until you are in a lunge position that provides a nice stretch.

Put all your weight into the heel of your foot that is still firmly on the ground. Use this pressure to pull yourself back into the standing position. Make sure to keep your core tight while performing this exercise.

You can do four to eight reps and then switch legs. You can do as many sets as you desire.

Lateral Lunges

Lateral lunges will work your inner thighs and glutes. You will want to stand parallel to the rower and at the back of the machine.

Leave one foot firmly on the ground and place the other foot on the seat. Let your foot slide until your leg is extended laterally and you feel a good stretch. Then, sit back into your lunge as far as you can while keeping your back straight.

Finally, place your weight into the foot that is still on the ground and pull yourself back into a standing position. Repeat four to eight times then switch legs.

Side Jump and Burpee

Doing a side jump and burpee is great for your cardio. This will really get your heart rate up.

Begin by standing to the left of the rowing machine. Jump laterally over the machine then fall into a burpee. Reverse the sequence and continue. You can do as many reps as desired.

Plank to Knee Crunch and Twist

Doing the plank to knee crunch with the addition of a twist will really work your core. If you are wanting to tone your abs this is the workout for you.

Start by standing with your back to the back of the rowing machine. Place your hand on the ground behind the machine and place both feet in the seat. Move your body into the plank position.

Now engage your core and pull your knees up to meet the opposite elbow. Then return back to the plank position. Repeat swapping elbows each time. Do as many sets as you desire.

Elevated Dips and Pushups On Slide

Doing elevated dips and pushups on slides will work any muscle we have not hit yet. For this one, use the frame of the rower to perform 8 dips. Then continue to use the frame to support you while you do 8 push ups. You can do the desired amount of reps.

In conclusion, with a rower you can get an excellent work out with just this one machine. With this much versatility there is no doubt why the rower is growing in popularity. If you use these exercises you will be in the best shape of your life before you know it!