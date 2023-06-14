Love Thy Neighbour was a popular British sitcom that aired from 1972 to 1976 on ITV. The show revolved around the lives and conflicts of two neighbouring couples: Eddie and Joan Booth, a white working-class pair, and Bill and Barbie Reynolds, a black middle-class couple. The show was known for its controversial use of racial humour and stereotypes, as well as its catchy theme song. Here are some details about the cast of Love Thy Neighbour, who played the memorable characters on the show.

Jack Smethurst as Eddie Booth

Jack Smethurst was born in 1932 in Colne, Lancashire. He started his acting career on stage and radio, before moving to television and film. He is best known for playing Eddie Booth, the outspoken and bigoted factory worker who constantly clashes with his black neighbour Bill. Smethurst portrayed Eddie as a naive and ignorant man who often gets into trouble because of his racist remarks and actions. He also showed Eddie’s softer side, such as his love for his wife Joan and his friendship with his co-workers Arthur and Jacko.

Smethurst reprised his role as Eddie in the 1973 film adaptation of Love Thy Neighbour, as well as in the Australian sequel series Love Thy Neighbour in Sickness and in Health (1979-1980). He also appeared in other sitcoms such as The Dustbinmen (1969-1970), For the Love of Ada (1970-1971), Father Dear Father (1973), and Never the Twain (1981-1991). He retired from acting in 2008.

Rudolph Walker as Bill Reynolds

Rudolph Walker was born in 1939 in San Juan, Trinidad and Tobago. He moved to England in 1960 to pursue an acting career. He is best known for playing Bill Reynolds, the educated and successful engineer who moves next door to Eddie with his wife Barbie. Walker portrayed Bill as a dignified and tolerant man who tries to cope with Eddie’s racism and provocation. He also showed Bill’s pride and stubbornness, as well as his sense of humour and sarcasm.

Walker reprised his role as Bill in the 1973 film adaptation of Love Thy Neighbour, as well as in the Australian sequel series Love Thy Neighbour in Sickness and in Health (1979-1980). He also appeared in other sitcoms such as The Thin Blue Line (1995-1996), One Foot in the Grave (1997), The Crouches (2003-2005), and Still Open All Hours (2013-present). He is also known for playing Patrick Trueman on the soap opera EastEnders since 2001.

Nina Baden-Semper as Barbie Reynolds

Nina Baden-Semper was born in 1945 in Trinidad and Tobago. She moved to England with her family when she was nine years old. She started her acting career on stage, before moving to television and film. She is best known for playing Barbie Reynolds, the beautiful and stylish wife of Bill. Baden-Semper portrayed Barbie as a smart and independent woman who supports her husband and tries to get along with Joan. She also showed Barbie’s charm and wit, as well as her occasional frustration with Eddie’s antics.

Baden-Semper reprised her role as Barbie in the 1973 film adaptation of Love Thy Neighbour, but did not appear in the Australian sequel series Love Thy Neighbour in Sickness and in Health (1979-1980). She also appeared in other sitcoms such as Mind Your Language (1977-1979), Mixed Blessings (1978-1980), and Me and My Girl (1984-1988). She retired from acting in 1996.

Kate Williams as Joan Booth

Kate Williams was born in 1941 in London, England. She started her acting career on stage, before moving to television and film. She is best known for playing Joan Booth, the kind-hearted and sensible wife of Eddie. Williams portrayed Joan as a loyal and loving woman who tries to keep peace between her husband and their neighbours. She also showed Joan’s patience and humour, as well as her occasional annoyance with Eddie’s behaviour.

Williams reprised her role as Joan in the 1973 film adaptation of Love Thy Neighbour, but did not appear in the Australian sequel series Love Thy Neavour in Sickness and in Health (1979-1980). She also appeared in other sitcoms such as Bless This House (1971-1976), And Mother Makes Three (1971-1973), And Mother Makes Five (1974-1976), and May to December (1989-1994). She also played Liz McDonald’s mother, Anne Malone, on the soap opera Coronation Street from 1995 to 1997. She died in 2019 at the age of 77.

Other Cast Members

The cast of Love Thy Neighbour also included other actors and actresses who played supporting or guest roles on the show. Some of them are:

– Tommy Godfrey as Arthur, Eddie’s friend and co-worker at the factory.

– Keith Marsh as Jacko, Eddie’s friend and co-worker at the factory.

– Paul Luty as Nobby Garside, Eddie’s boss at the factory.

– Harry Littlewood as The Foreman, Eddie’s supervisor at the factory.

– Michael Slater and Ken Parry as Cyril, Eddie’s rival at the factory.

– Jumoke Debayo as Linda, Bill and Barbie’s daughter who appears in the later series.

– Oscar James as Roy, Bill and Barbie’s son who appears in the later series.

– Malcolm Rogers as Policeman, a recurring character who often intervenes in Eddie and Bill’s disputes.

– James Fuller as The Black Vicar, a recurring character who often visits Bill and Barbie.

– George Roderick as The Removal Man, a recurring character who helps Eddie and Bill move in or out of their houses.

– Dick Bentley as The White Vicar, a recurring character who often visits Eddie and Joan.

– Hazel Coppen and Iris Sadler as Agnes, Joan’s mother who appears in different episodes.

– Tim Barrett as Det. Sgt. Finch, a recurring character who investigates Eddie and Bill’s involvement in various crimes.

According to Wikipedia, the co-writers of the show and the film were Vince Powell and Harry Driver, and the director of the film was John Robins. The show was produced by Thames Television for ITV. The show spanned eight series and lasted for 53 episodes (plus an unaired pilot). The film was released in 1973 and featured most of the original cast members. The Australian sequel series was aired in 1979 and 1980 and featured only Smethurst and Walker reprising their roles.

Love Thy Neighbour was one of the most popular British sitcoms of its time, but it has also been criticised for its portrayal of racism and stereotypes. It has never been repeated on UK terrestrial television due to its controversial content, but it has been shown on some cable channels and streaming services. The show has also been released on DVD and VHS formats.

Love Thy Neighbour cast was a talented group of actors and actresses who brought to life the characters of the classic British sitcom. They made millions of viewers laugh with their comedic performances, but they also challenged them with their social commentary. They are part of the history of British television comedy, and they deserve to be remembered and appreciated.