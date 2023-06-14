Kristi Noem, the Republican governor of South Dakota, has been the subject of plastic surgery rumors for a long time. Many people have noticed changes in her appearance over the years and wondered if she had any cosmetic procedures done to enhance her looks. In this article, we will explore the evidence and speculation surrounding Kristi Noem’s plastic surgery.

Kristi Noem’s Botox Injections

One of the most common allegations against Kristi Noem is that she has had Botox injections to smooth out her wrinkles and make her face look younger. Botox is a popular cosmetic treatment that involves injecting a toxin into the muscles of the face to temporarily paralyze them and reduce the appearance of lines and creases.

Kristi Noem’s face does look smoother and tighter than it did in her earlier years, which could be a sign of Botox use. However, it could also be due to other factors, such as makeup, lighting, or natural aging. Botox injections are not permanent and need to be repeated every few months to maintain the results.

According to Weight & Skin, Kristi Noem’s Botox injections became more obvious to her followers when she posted a photo of herself with a resident on Facebook in 2021. The comment section was filled with accusers and defenders of her supposed surgeries. Some users wrote things like “Botox much?”, “Lay off the botox, your face looks like dried out & stretched clay!”, and “What happened to your face??? Lots and lots of work, Botox, surgery, you name it she’s done it.”

On the other hand, some Facebook users tried to defend her appearance and praised her beauty. One person wrote, “I think she is beautiful inside and out! And not fake!” Another user echoed the sentiments, “I agree completely she’s beautiful inside and out.”

Kristi Noem’s Facelift Surgery

Another rumor that has been circulating about Kristi Noem is that she has had facelift surgery to lift and tighten her skin and make her look younger. Facelift surgery is a major cosmetic procedure that involves making incisions around the hairline and ears and removing excess skin and fat from the face and neck.

Kristi Noem’s face does look more lifted and contoured than it did before, which could be a result of facelift surgery. However, it could also be due to weight loss, makeup, or natural aging. Facelift surgery is not a one-time procedure and may need revisions or touch-ups over time to maintain the results.

According to Vim Buzz, Kristi Noem’s facelift surgery was revealed by photos showing striking differences between her appearance in her early years and now. They claimed that she had to acknowledge that the main purpose of her makeovers was Botox injections together with a surgical facelift.

However, there is no official confirmation or denial from Kristi Noem herself about whether she has had any plastic surgery or not. She has never addressed the rumors publicly or given any interviews about her personal life or appearance.

Kristi Noem’s Lip Fillers

A less common but still possible allegation against Kristi Noem is that she has had lip fillers to plump up her lips and make them look fuller and more defined. Lip fillers are a cosmetic treatment that involves injecting a substance such as hyaluronic acid into the lips to add volume and shape.

Kristi Noem’s lips do look slightly bigger and more defined than they did before, which could be a sign of lip fillers. However, it could also be due to lip liner, lipstick, or natural aging. Lip fillers are not permanent and need to be repeated every few months to maintain the results.

According to House and Whips, Kristi Noem’s lip fillers are not as evident as her Botox injections while her plastic surgery is unexplained. They stated that she is an American politician who has been serving as the governor of South Dakota State.

However, there is no clear evidence or proof that Kristi Noem has had lip fillers or any other cosmetic procedures done to her lips. She has never commented on the rumors or shown any signs of having unnatural or swollen lips.

Conclusion

Kristi Noem is a prominent politician who has been in the spotlight for many years. She has also been the target of plastic surgery rumors for a long time. Many people have speculated that she has had Botox injections, facelift surgery, and lip fillers to improve her appearance and look younger.

However, there is no definitive answer or confirmation from Kristi Noem herself about whether she has had any plastic surgery or not. She has never admitted or denied the rumors or given any details about her personal life or appearance. Therefore, the truth about Kristi Noem’s plastic surgery remains a mystery.