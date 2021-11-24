Life experiences are never linear. The journey of life takes humans through a series of ups and downs, and unpredictable highs and lows that challenge the human spirit in unimaginable ways. To navigate these waves of existence, it is necessary to hone the true art of living. Believe it or not, playing games is one of the most effective forms of learning, not just in your early years but also in adulthood. Card games have been popular with people from across the world for a long time. As we entered the digital era, more and more people took to playing online card games. The rummy game is one that stands out among the many different card games available today. Let’s take a good look at how exactly playing a rummy game can help you fine-tune your life skills.

Observational skills

To excel at a strategic card game like Indian rummy, you have to learn to keenly observe every move made by your opponents and take stock of all the options available to you at any point in time. This skill is of utmost importance in life and play because it trains the mind to be fully aware of any situation, be present at all times and meticulously take actions that are the need of the hour.

Decision-making

If one has mastered the skill of observation, good decision-making follows. Through practice, you will be able to make sense of the complexities of any circumstance and estimate the consequences of any decision that you are considering. Whatever the challenge may be, you have the option to choose what suits you best and decide the most appropriate course of action. Whether you choose to keep a card or discard it, whether you prefer one sequence over another, success or failure boils down to the many choices you make throughout the game as rummy is a game of skill.

Time management

Since online rummy is a timed game where every move has to be made within 30 seconds, you are forced to act within constraints. Just like in life, you will begin to understand the importance of managing time by organizing and prioritizing moves. Rummy also emphasizes the need to grab opportunity when it strikes, take calculated risks and not dwell too long on mere possibilities. Time is of the essence and a good player knows it. These are highly appreciated traits of successful people. Online rummy apps like Junglee Rummy challenge players to tackle the game efficiently while the timer keeps ticking and you learn time management by doing that.

Patience

One of the qualities that a player can learn from playing rummy is patience. While making timely moves is necessary, a good player realizes that it is just as important to be patient. As you get better organized and astute at playing online rummy, you are able to hold on to certain cards when required and discard them only when the game demands. Life can be testing at times and only the ones that are patient can successfully navigate the rough patches and come out victorious.

Flexible thinking

Not everything in life goes according to our whims and fancies. We are often forced to put our Plan A aside and come up with Plan B or Plan C even. This sort of flexibility in one’s attitude and approach is a crucial learning from playing rummy. Sometimes the sequences anticipated by you may not come together and you will have to look for others in the cards dealt to you. Parallelly, in life you may not get everything you hoped for, but you can still make the best of it. Like they say, when life gives you lemons, make lemonade.

Optimism

To continue playing even when you don’t see much of a chance, you need to be optimistic. It is this optimism that helps players to hold on when the cards are not quite promising, pushing them to keep at the game in the hope of finding better options. There are plenty of examples where a poor hand is turned around by bluffing or tricking the opponents into discarding certain cards. A sportive mindset lets you focus on the good in life, thereby uplifting your spirits and channelizing your efforts in the right direction. That said, a good player knows when to continue playing and when to drop the game.

Understanding cause and effect

Every action has an effect that is felt at multiple levels. In online rummy, sometimes you realize that you discarded a card that might have turned the table in your favor at a later time. Every time a player decides to keep a card or let go of it, the move makes an impact on the game. This cause and effect is one of the fundamental laws of nature and one who appreciates it is better equipped to face life with all its trials and tribulations.

The art of letting go

It is not always easy to let go, but in life as well as in online rummy, one is forced to do it at many junctures. Someone who is able to move past futile endeavors has their mind focused on winning with all the resources they have. Useless cards are given up so that they don’t weigh you down in your path to success. One of the biggest hindrances to getting ahead in life is clinging on to objects, habits and memories that don’t serve you well on the road forward and you learn to avoid that in rummy.

Rewards and incentives

Motivation theories stress the significance of positive rewards and incentives to elicit favorable responses. Cash rummy apps like Junglee Rummy incentivize winning by offering big cash prizes as well as prizes like motorbikes, cars, iPhones and iPads in tournaments. In life too, people are more likely to act a certain way if the reward is worth attaining. Understanding that there are tangible benefits when you get better at your game can provide the much-needed impetus to someone feeling stuck in life.

It becomes increasingly evident that playing rummy online can bring about a paradigm shift in the way one approaches life. These changes often happen gradually and without much of an announcement. But a passionate player can vouch for all the life lessons that rummy has taught them.