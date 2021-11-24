It’s less than two weeks until the black Friday Festival kicks off and as usual, Chuwi will be there to offer some great discounts on their popular devices. Discount up to 40% and a free handbag! Chuwi will participate with 4 of its best-selling devices, so let’s take a look.

Date：During the period from November 22th to 28th.



CoreBook X: Among the best Budget Flagship of 2021

CoreBook X is the current flagship for the company and has all the specs you want, for a sub $500 price. With 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB Nvme SSD storage, as well as Intel I5-8259U processor, the CoreBook X performance is top-notch in this price range. The fee will be available for just $499 during the sale.



* 14 inch 2K resolution screen

* Intel I5-8259U processor

* 8GB DDR4 RAM & 512GB Nvme SSD

* PD2.0 Fast charge

GemiBook Pro: Fullview-screen laptop for everyone

If you always wanted to experience the fullview-screen laptop,but devices with these specs were too expensive， then GemiBook Pro is what you’ve been looking for. It is the most affordable laptop with the latest generation Intel Celeron N5100 processors and a 14″ 2K screen. Also, it comes with a 12GB LPDDR4X RAM as well as an 256GB SSD. It will cost just $359 during the sale.



* 14 inch 2K resolution screen

* Intel 11th celeron N5100 processor

* 12GB LPDDR4X RAM & 256GB SSD

* PD2.0 Fast charge

Hi10 go：2in1 tablet with intel N5100 processor

Hi10 go is the company’s latest 2in1 windows tablet to date carrying a Intel Celeron N5100 processor. In addition, it features 4096 pressure-level stylus. What’s more, it’s one of the most affordable 2in1 windows tablet. It will cost just $229 during the sale.



* 10.1 inch FHD screen

* Intel 11th celeron N5100 processor

* 6GB LPDDR4 RAM & 128GB eMMC5.1 ROM

* 4096 pressure-level stylus

HiPad Air: Most affordable tablet with Unisoc T618

Lastly, HiPad Air will also be present at the festival, being the most affordable tablet with a unisoc T618 SOC with high build-quality. Furthermore, it comes with a 10.4 FHD display and 4GB RAM&128GB ROM that results in an excellent Value for Money rate. You can make it yours for just $169 during the event.



* 10.4 inch FHD display

* Unisoc tiger T618 SOC

* 4GB LPDDR4 RAM & 128GB eMMC5.1 ROM

* Face recognition unlock

* Lastest Android11 system

