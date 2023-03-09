The martial arts are a dynamic, well-developed group of fighting disciplines with a storied history and bright future. While they have existed for centuries, their depiction in various Hollywood movies in the 70s and 80s thrust them into the limelight and collective global consciousness. This exposure drove a worldwide interest and popularity that persists and continues to grow today.

But there is more to the martial arts than ‘cool-looking’ fighting moves. Therefore, it is best to start at the beginning by seeking to understand: What are traditional martial arts?

Traditional martial arts refer to ancient practices of combat and self-defence that originated in various countries around the world. Examples include Kendo (Japan), Taekwondo (Korea), Kung Fu (China), Karate (Japan), Judo (Japan), Aikido (Japan), and Muay Thai (Thailand). These arts emphasise the development of physical skills, mental discipline, and spiritual growth through rigorous training and repetition of specific techniques and forms. In addition to physical training, traditional martial arts often include ethics, philosophy, and cultural heritage teachings. Participants of all ages and genders widely practice them as a sport, a form of exercise, and a way of life.

Traditional martial arts focus on preserving and transmitting techniques, forms, and teachings that have been passed down for generations, often emphasising cultural heritage and spiritual development. Training typically involves a hierarchy of ranks, with the goal of attaining mastery over time through repetition and refinement of techniques.

On the other hand, modern martial arts tend to focus more on sport, fitness, and practical self-defence applications and may incorporate elements from multiple traditional styles. The training is often more focused on results and less on tradition and hierarchy, emphasising realistic sparring and drills. Schools may also regularly update the training methodology and curriculum to incorporate the latest advancements and insights in the field.

Traditional martial arts generally emphasise the development of mental and spiritual discipline, while modern martial arts place greater emphasis on physical abilities and practical applications. However, both approaches have their own benefits and can be valuable in their own ways, depending on the individual’s goals and needs.

In traditional martial arts, there is also a focus on ‘techniques’. Techniques refer to specific movements and actions used for self-defence or combat, such as strikes, kicks, throws, joint locks, pressure points, and weapons techniques. Trainers typically teach these techniques through a set of predetermined forms or sequences, which students repeatedly practice to develop muscle memory and precision. The forms serve as a way to practice and preserve the techniques and impart lessons in discipline, strategy, and cultural heritage.

The techniques have their basis in principles of physics, anatomy, and body mechanics, and their design takes advantage of your opponent’s weaknesses while minimising your vulnerabilities. Refining them requires repetitive training, sparring, and instructor feedback, aiming to achieve mastery over time.

In traditional martial arts, the mastery of techniques is a means to develop not only physical skills but also mental and spiritual discipline and is often a requirement for advancement to higher ranks or levels of proficiency.