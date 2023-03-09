As a German design, BPW trailer axles and suspensions for heavy vehicles are ideal for Australia’s rugged terrain. Their technology provides the most durability and sturdiness, especially for long-distance trucking.

Therefore, BPW is proven to be the best brand and option to consider if you require aftermarket parts for trucks.

What is BPW?

BPW Transpec is a renowned manufacturer of trailer axles and suspension for heavy vehicles. Their operations in the country go back over six decades, making them a leading supplier of all spare parts. Their higher-ranking quality of parts ensures they are safe, well-built, and affordable for the Australian market.

Types of Available Trailer Axles

The innovation and the high standards of the world-class heavy vehicle parts manufacturer mean quality. As a result, the available trailer axles can comfortably accommodate heavy loads of up to 30 tonnes. The load capability makes them the leading trusted source for those looking for aftermarket parts for European trucks.

The three trailer axles from BPW are:

Disc Brake Axles

As the market leader in heavy vehicle disc brakes, this BPW product is high-performing. It is also dependable, making it suitable for American truck parts.

Self-Steering Axles

The roads in Australia are famous for being tough on heavy vehicles. As a result, one needs to use the most robust trailer axles available for longevity. The Self-Steering Axle by BPW has a newer ability to manoeuvre well, resulting in less tyre wear and tear. It also significantly reduces the vehicle’s fuel consumption, saving owners overhead costs related to power needs and time.

Drum Brake Axles

The illustrious design of BPW’s Drum Brake Axles ensures they adjust well to long and constant movement. Additionally, they do not wear out quickly, making them the best option for aftermarket truck parts in Australia.

Suspension Types for Heavy Vehicles

Heavy vehicles require reliable suspension, trailer axles, and brakes for the best performance. The suspension should withstand heavy loads and road conditions, a common phenomenon in Australia. As a result, most experts recommend truck owners invest in BPW suspension systems as they are attested and affordable.

The two suspension systems available for BPW include the following:

Mechanical Suspension

Mechanical suspension is a robust system ideal for heavy-load vehicles that constantly use extreme off-roads or all-weather roads. BPW’s mechanical suspension system is specific to individual axle loads that range between 9 to 20 tonnes.

The spring suspension provides a comfortable ride on uneven road surfaces, cushioning any freight from damage.

Air Suspensions

Heavy trucks benefit from the smooth ride air suspension provides, especially over bumps. Unlike the basic steel spring suspension, which offers a bumpier ride, air suspension is easily adjustable for smoother glides on or off-road.

The Air Suspension systems by BPW provide the best performance on Australian roads. Their low-tare weight configurations are perfect for heavy-load vehicles using the main highways. They can also withstand off-road weights of up to 14 tonnes on each axle, a superior quality ability.

The complex overall design of the suspension parts means they function optimally and will last long, lowering future replacement costs.

Conclusion

Whether you are in the market for American or European truck spares, BPW trailer axles and suspensions for heavy vehicles are excellent. The famous brand provides reliability and performance assurance for heavy-weight truckers that access the remotest regions across Australia.