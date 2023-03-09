Justice League Snyder Cut Movie Overview

The Justice League Snyder Cut is a four-hour-long director’s cut of the 2017 superhero film Justice League, directed by Zack Snyder. The original film was released in theaters to mixed reviews, and Snyder departed from the production due to a family tragedy, leading to significant changes to his original vision.

Following a vocal fan campaign, Warner Bros. Pictures announced in 2020 that they would release Snyder’s original cut of the film on the streaming service HBO Max. The Snyder Cut features significant changes and additions, including additional footage and characters, a darker tone, and a different ending.

The film follows the Justice League, a group of superheroes including Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, The Flash, Cyborg, and Superman as they unite to defend Earth against the alien threat of Steppenwolf and his master, Darkseid.

The Snyder Cut received generally positive reviews, with many praising the expanded character development, improved visual effects, and Snyder’s distinct vision. However, some criticized its length and pacing.

Justice League Snyder Cut Cast

The cast of the Justice League Snyder Cut includes:

Ben Affleck as Batman Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman Henry Cavill as Superman Jason Momoa as Aquaman Ezra Miller as The Flash Ray Fisher as Cyborg Amy Adams as Lois Lane Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth Diane Lane as Martha Kent Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon Ciarán Hinds as the voice of Steppenwolf Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke Jared Leto as the Joker

There are also several other actors who appear in smaller roles throughout the film.

Justice League Snyder Cut Songs

The Justice League Snyder Cut features an original score composed by Tom Holkenborg, also known as Junkie XL. Additionally, the film includes several licensed songs on its soundtrack. Here are some of the songs featured in the Snyder Cut:

“Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen (performed by Allison Crowe) “The Drowners” by Suede “Come Together” by Gary Clark Jr. and Junkie XL (a cover of the classic Beatles song) “How Soon Is Now?” by Love Spit Love (a cover of the song by The Smiths) “Distant Sky” by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds “Song to the Siren” by Rose Betts (a cover of the song by Tim Buckley) “All Along the Watchtower” by Jimi Hendrix “Hallelujah” by Zack Snyder’s daughter, Autumn Snyder, featuring Sarah Vowell.

These songs are used throughout the film to underscore various scenes and moments, and each contributes to the overall mood and tone of the movie.

Justice League Snyder Cut Critics Reviews

The Justice League Snyder Cut has received generally positive reviews from critics. Here are a few examples:

Rotten Tomatoes: The film holds an approval rating of 73% based on 357 reviews, with an average rating of 6.90/10. The website’s critics consensus reads: “Zack Snyder’s Justice League lives up to its title with a sprawling cut that expands to fit the director’s vision – and should satisfy the fans who willed it into existence.”

Metacritic: The film has a weighted average score of 54 out of 100 based on 57 critics, indicating “mixed or average reviews”.

Empire Magazine: “Justice League Snyder Cut is an epic in every sense – big, bold and brash; violent, contemplative and emotional. It is a film that tries to do a lot, and while it doesn’t always succeed, it is a mighty spectacle that finally does its characters justice.”

The Guardian: “Snyder’s version is undoubtedly an improvement on the original Justice League, offering a darker, more coherent and more compelling take on DC’s beloved superheroes. But it’s still ultimately a flawed, overlong and indulgent epic that feels more like a victory lap for Snyder’s fanbase than a genuinely great superhero movie.”

Overall, the Snyder Cut has been praised for its expanded character development, improved visual effects, and adherence to Snyder’s distinct vision, while some criticisms have been directed towards its length and pacing.

