Kyron Horman was a 7-year-old boy who vanished from his school in Portland, Oregon, on June 4, 2010. His disappearance sparked the largest search effort in Oregon history and a criminal investigation that focused on his stepmother, Terri Moulton Horman. However, 12 years later, no one has been charged in the case and Kyron’s fate remains unknown.

What happened to Kyron Horman?

Kyron was last seen by his stepmother, Terri, who took him to Skyline Elementary School for a science fair that morning. She snapped a photo of him smiling in front of his project about red-eyed tree frogs and said she watched him walk down the hall toward his second-grade classroom. She then left the school and claimed she ran errands and went to the gym before picking up her 18-month-old daughter from daycare.

However, Kyron never made it to his class that day and was marked absent. He was not reported missing until later that afternoon when he failed to come home on the school bus. His parents, Kaine Horman and Desiree Young, who were divorced before Kyron was born, were notified and joined the frantic search for their son.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office launched a massive search operation that involved hundreds of volunteers, dogs, helicopters and boats. They scoured the area around the school and nearby Sauvie Island, where Terri said she had driven with her daughter that day. They also interviewed students, staff and parents at the school and checked surveillance cameras and cell phone records.

However, after 10 days of intense searching, they found no trace of Kyron or any evidence of foul play. The case was reclassified as a criminal investigation and the focus shifted to Terri Horman, who became the prime suspect in Kyron’s disappearance.

Why is Terri Horman the prime suspect?

Terri Horman has faced intense scrutiny and suspicion from the police, the media and Kyron’s biological parents ever since he went missing. There are several reasons why she is considered the main person of interest in the case:

– She was the last person to see Kyron alive and her account of her whereabouts that day has been inconsistent and contradicted by witnesses and evidence.

– She failed two polygraph tests administered by the police and refused to take a third one.

– She allegedly tried to hire a landscaper to kill her husband, Kaine Horman, months before Kyron’s disappearance. The landscaper told the police that Terri offered him money to kill Kaine and make it look like an accident. He also said that Terri told him that she hated Kaine and that he was abusive to her and Kyron.

– She reportedly had an affair with one of Kaine’s friends, Michael Cook, after Kyron’s disappearance. She exchanged sexually explicit texts and photos with Cook and allowed him to access Kaine’s email account.

– She showed little emotion or concern for Kyron during the investigation and did not cooperate with the police or the media. She also did not attend any of the vigils or events held for Kyron.

What has happened since Kyron’s disappearance?

Despite being the prime suspect in Kyron’s disappearance, Terri Horman has never been arrested or charged in the case. The police have said that they lack sufficient evidence to make an arrest or file charges against her. They have also said that they do not have enough information to rule out other possible scenarios or suspects.

However, Terri Horman has faced legal consequences and public backlash for her alleged involvement in Kyron’s disappearance. Some of the developments that have occurred since 2010 are:

– Kaine Horman filed for divorce from Terri Horman and obtained a restraining order against her two weeks after Kyron’s disappearance. He accused her of kidnapping Kyron and trying to kill him. He also gained full custody of their daughter, Kiara.

– Desiree Young filed a civil lawsuit against Terri Horman in 2012, seeking $10 million in damages for wrongful death or custodial interference. She dropped the lawsuit in 2013, citing concerns that it would interfere with the ongoing criminal investigation.

– Terri Horman moved to California in 2016 and changed her name to Terri Lynn Moulton. She broke her silence in interviews with People magazine and Dr. Phil that year, denying any involvement in Kyron’s disappearance and blaming her failed polygraph tests on her hearing loss. She also said that she loved Kyron and wanted him to come home.

– The National Center for Missing and Endangered Children released a new age-progressed photo of Kyron Horman in 2022, showing what he might look like at age 19. The photo was based on reference photos provided by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, which said that the criminal investigation remains “open and active” and that they receive tips every month.

What is the current status of the case?

The case of Kyron Horman is still unsolved and remains one of the most baffling and heartbreaking mysteries in Oregon history. His parents, Kaine Horman and Desiree Young, have not given up hope of finding him alive or getting justice for him. They have continued to hold vigils, rallies and events for Kyron and to raise awareness about his disappearance. They have also offered a reward of $50,000 for any information that leads to Kyron’s location or the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for his disappearance.

However, as of 2022, there have been no major breakthroughs or updates in the case. The police have said that they are still following up on leads and tips, but they have not revealed any new details or evidence. They have also not ruled out any possibilities or scenarios, including abduction, murder or runaway.

Kyron Horman’s disappearance remains a mystery that haunts his family, his community and the nation. Anyone with information about his whereabouts or his case is urged to contact the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 503-261-2847 or the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.