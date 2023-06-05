Ginny & Georgia is a popular Netflix series that follows the lives of Georgia Miller, a young mother with a troubled past, and her teenage daughter Ginny, who struggles to fit in at school and with her family. The show has been praised for its diverse cast, witty dialogue, and compelling drama, but it also has a dark side. Georgia is hiding many secrets from her past, including the murders of two of her ex-husbands and the framing of her abusive ex-boyfriend. In season 2, these secrets start to catch up with her, as she is investigated by a private detective and confronted by her enemies. But does Georgia go to jail in Ginny & Georgia season 2?

The answer is not so simple. In the final episode of season 2, Georgia is arrested at her wedding to Mayor Paul Randolph, but not for any of the crimes she committed in the past. Instead, she is accused of killing Tom Fuller, the husband of Cynthia Fuller, a wealthy and influential woman in Wellsbury. Georgia had befriended Cynthia and learned that she was unhappy with her husband’s condition, as he was terminally ill and bedridden. Believing that she was doing Cynthia a favor, Georgia secretly smothered Tom with a pillow while he was unconscious. However, she did not know that her son Austin was hiding in the room and witnessed the murder.

Georgia is shocked and confused by the arrest, as she had no idea that anyone knew about her involvement in Tom’s death. She had also confessed some of her past crimes to Paul before the wedding, hoping that he would accept her for who she was. Paul had told her that he loved her and wanted to marry her anyway, but he also had to leave for an urgent matter. It turns out that he was the one who tipped off the police about Georgia’s murder of Tom, as he had learned about it from Austin.

So, does Georgia go to jail in Ginny & Georgia season 2? The season ends on a cliffhanger, as we do not see what happens next. Georgia will have to face a trial for Tom’s murder, and it is possible that more evidence will emerge about her other crimes as well. She may also lose Paul’s trust and support, as well as Ginny’s and Austin’s. However, Georgia is also a smart and resourceful woman who has managed to escape justice before. She may find a way to prove her innocence or get out of jail somehow. We will have to wait for season 3 to find out what happens to Georgia and her family.

What do you think? Will Georgia go to jail or will she get away with it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!