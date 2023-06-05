Sia, the Australian singer and songwriter known for her hit songs like “Chandelier” and “Cheap Thrills”, has been the subject of pregnancy rumors for a while now. Some tabloids and websites have claimed that the 47-year-old star is expecting a baby with her long-time partner, while others have speculated that she is hiding a baby bump under her signature wig. But is there any truth to these rumors? Here’s what we know so far.

The Origin of the Rumors

The pregnancy rumors started in May 2023, when Sia was spotted having a romantic dinner date with her partner near her place. According to some reports, she sported what some interpreted to be a “baby bump” and made toasts with water instead of wine, which is considered unusual for her. Some sources also claimed that she was glowing and looked very happy.

However, these reports were based on dubious sources and photos that were not very clear or convincing. Sia herself did not comment on the rumors or confirm them in any way. In fact, she has been very private about her personal life and rarely reveals anything about her partner or their relationship.

The Evidence Against the Rumors

There is no concrete evidence to suggest that Sia is pregnant. There have been rumors circulating for quite some time now, but the singer has yet to comment on the matter¹². Moreover, there are some facts that contradict the rumors and cast doubt on their validity.

First of all, Sia has adopted two children in 2020, when she was 44 years old. She revealed this in an interview with GQ magazine, where she said that she had become a mother to two teenage boys who were aging out of the foster care system³. She also said that she wanted to give them a stable and loving home and help them with their education and careers. She later shared that one of her sons had welcomed two grandchildren into her family⁴.

Secondly, Sia has been open about her health issues and struggles with fertility in the past. She has revealed that she suffers from a rare genetic disorder called Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which affects her connective tissues and causes chronic pain and fatigue. She has also said that she had a hysterectomy in 2017 due to endometriosis, a condition that causes abnormal growth of the uterine lining and can lead to infertility.

Given these facts, it seems unlikely that Sia is pregnant or planning to have a biological child at this stage of her life. She has already fulfilled her maternal instincts by adopting two children and becoming a grandmother. She has also faced many challenges with her health and fertility that would make pregnancy difficult or risky for her.

The Conclusion

Is Sia pregnant? The answer is probably no. While there is no definitive confirmation or denial from the singer herself, there is no solid evidence to support the rumors either. The rumors are based on unreliable sources and photos that are not conclusive or convincing. Moreover, there are some facts that contradict the rumors and suggest that Sia is not pregnant or interested in having a biological child.

Sia is a talented and successful artist who has also become a loving mother and grandmother through adoption. She has been very private about her personal life and prefers to keep it away from the public eye. She has also faced many health issues and struggles with fertility that would make pregnancy difficult or impossible for her. Therefore, it is best to respect her privacy and not spread false or baseless rumors about her pregnancy.