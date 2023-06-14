Forex Trading (foreign exchange) is the largest and most liquid financial market globally, where currencies are usually exchanged for commerce and tourism. As per the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), every day, the average forex trading volume has increased by $7.5 trillion in 2022 and is increasing rapidly.

Whether you’re a complete beginner or expert in other sorts of trading, you’ll learn the concepts of Forex trading, currency pairs, leverage, investors, retail traders’ persona, and how they influence currency directly. Also, trading strategies, risk management techniques, and the tools available to analyse the market and margin, breaking down complex terms into simple and easy-to-understandable.

In this beginner’s guide to forex trading in 2023, we’ve shared A To Z knowledge to get started.

How Can Beginners Learn Forex Trading? 10 Steps To Follow

Want to ace Forex trading? We’ve shared a step-by-step guide. Read throughout and apply.

1. Learn Forex Trading

Learn about forex basics, trading strategies, risk management, and market analysis through books, courses, or online resources.

2. Choose A Reliable Broker

Select a reputable forex broker, like PU Prime, that suits your trading needs. Consider factors like regulations, fees, trading platforms, and customer support.

3. Open A Trading Account

Complete the broker’s account opening process by providing the necessary documents and funding your account with the minimum deposit.

4. Practise With A Demo Account

Most brokers offer demo accounts for the practice. Utilise this to familiarise yourself with the trading platform, test strategies, and gain confidence without risking real money.

5. Develop A Trading Plan

Establish clear goals, risk tolerance, and a strategy that suits your trading style. Define entry and exit criteria and money management rules, and stick to your plan.

6. Start Small

Begin with a small capital allocation to mitigate risks while you gain experience and refine your trading skills.

7. Market Analysis

Use technical and fundamental analysis to identify potential trading opportunities. Monitor economic indicators, news events, and market trends.

8. Execute Tl Trades

Place trades based on your analysis using the trading platform provided by your broker. Be mindful of position sizing and risk management principles.

9. Monitor And Adapt

Continuously evaluate your trades and adjust your strategies accordingly. Keep up with market developments and refine your approach over time.

10. Learn From Mistakes

Forex trading can be emotionally challenging. Maintain discipline, control emotions, and learn from losses or mistakes to improve your trading performance. Forex trading involves risks, so investing time in learning and practising is important before risking real money.

How To Trade Forex On The Phone?

If you’re a beginner looking to trade Forex on your phone, here are some steps to help you to become a pro.

Learn about forex trading

Choose a forex broker with a forex trading platform

Open a trading account and fund it

Download the Puprime trading mobile app.

Familiarise yourself with the app’s features

Start with small trades and gradually increase position sizes

Develop a trading plan and stick to it.

Use risk management tools like stop-loss orders.

Keep learning and practising

Trade cautiously and only risk money you can afford to lose

What Is the Forex Market And Who Trades In It?

Forex trading is a global market where currencies are traded electronically between traders worldwide, operating 24/5 on OTC networks.

Three Markets are well-known, Spot, Forward and Future Markets. Most Forex is traded via Spot. The Spot market is the largest, while forwards and futures help companies eliminate future financial risk.

Big giant trade on Forex. Mostly multinational companies, corporations, hedge funds, and government trades.

Which Currencies Can I Trade-in?

You can trade in major currency pairs Such as EUR/USD, USD/JPY, and GBP/USD, as well as minor and exotic currency pairs.

The choice of currency pairs to trade depends on your trading strategy, market conditions, and personal preferences.

Advantages Of Trading Forex

Trading forex has many advantages over other markets, as explained below.

Low Transaction Costs: Forex trading has lower costs than markets like equities, as brokers usually make money from the spread.

Low Spreads: Bid/Ask spreads are minimal for major currency pairs due to high liquidity, allowing for more profitable trades.

More Profit Opportunities: Forex trading offers the chance to profit from rising and falling currency values, with numerous currency pairs available for trading.

Leverage Trading: Forex allows traders to use leverage, which means only a fraction of the full trade cost is required. Leverage amplifies both profits and losses, so risk management is crucial.

If you're new to forex trading, we have a comprehensive guide to help you learn the basics.

Terminologies Of Forex Trading

Usually, beginners need clarification on these terminologies because they are unaware of these jargon. So, here you go.

Base currency: The first currency in a currency pair (e.g., Euro EUR/USD).

Variable/quote currency: The second currency in a currency pair (e.g., US Dollar in EUR/USD).

Bid: The highest price a buyer is willing to pay (usually shown in red).

Ask: The lowest price a seller is willing to accept (usually shown in blue).

Spread: The difference between the bid and ask price.

Pips/points: Refers to a one-digit move in the 4th decimal place of a currency pair.

Leverage: Trading with borrowed funds to control larger positions with a small amount of capital.

Margin: The funds required to open a leveraged position.

Margin call: When the total capital falls below a specified level, requiring additional funds.

Liquidity: The ease of buying and selling a currency pair due to many participants trading it.

Get an idea and become familiar with them. So, you understand.

FAQs

Is Forex Trading Good For Beginners?

Your suitability for Forex trading depends on some factors such as your financial situation, objectives, and level of experience as a beginner investor. It is crucial for beginners to exercise caution since the majority of forex traders tend to experience financial losses.

How Can I Choose A Reliable Forex Broker?

The best way to know if a Forex broker is trusted is to determine whether it is regulated by an upper tier regulator. Other good signs are that the broker has been in business for a long time and has a large client base.

