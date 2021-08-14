Commercial kitchen equipment costs a lot of money, and you rely on it day after day, so you need to make sure you take good care of it. The problem is, there are a lot of things you have to consider when it comes to keeping your restaurant equipment clean and preventing problems through routine maintenance.

Whether you own a restaurant, hotel, bar, or any other business with a commercial kitchen, you need to understand what you need to do to keep your equipment clean. In fact, the best thing you can do is make a checklist, so you know exactly what you need to do and when you need to do it. If you’re looking for tips for preventing problems with your equipment for commercial kitchens, here’s what you need to have on your checklist.

Ranges

Ranges are one of the most-used appliances in the average commercial kitchen, so you need to make sure you’re cleaning your range and keeping an eye out for any problems. You should check the thermostat on a regular basis in addition to cleaning behind the range and cleaning any visible grease. It’s also important to train kitchen staff to use the range correctly to avoid problems.

Grills

Grills are also a big piece of equipment in commercial kitchens, so make sure you’re keeping your grill clean by scraping it and washing it on a regular basis. You should also check the grease filters on your grills to make sure they’re not too dirty, and wipe the griddles down after you use them every time.

Oven

There are some things you just can’t cook without an oven, so clean your oven on a regular basis to keep it working. You should have somebody deep clean your oven at least once every six months, and it’s also a good idea to have it inspected for any problems at that time.

Fryers

Fryers are one of the dirtiest parts of a commercial kitchen, so you’ll need to empty and clean your fryers on a regular basis. You should also have the fans checked every once in a while, and keep an eye out for gas leaks, plus you should replace the fryer baskets if they’re damaged.

Fridges and Freezers

When it comes to fridges and freezers, the key is making sure you’re cleaning them inside and out on a regular basis. Every once in a while, take all the food out of your fridge and clean all the shelves where you keep food. You’ll also want to clean around the outside of the fridge. Additionally, make sure you check your fridge to ensure it’s operating at the right temperature on occasion.

Storage

Anywhere you keep food is a potential breeding ground for bacteria, so make sure you’re keeping all food storage areas clean. All your food should be properly labeled and kept off the floor with shelves, and you should keep foods that may cross-contaminate each other separate. It’s also important to make sure foods are being stored at the right temperature, so things that need to go in the fridge or freezer should go in there and dry goods should be stored at their optimal temperature.

Dishwasher

Clean dishes are an essential part of running a successful restaurant, so make sure your dishwasher keeps running by having it inspected every once in a while. You can clean your dishwasher and keep an eye out for problems, but the best way to figure out if there’s a problem developing before it becomes a bigger problem is to have a professional look at your dishwasher. You should have this done at least once every six months to a year.

Floors

As grease builds up on the floors in your kitchen, it can cause a lot of damage that can lead to expensive floor replacements. You can reduce floor maintenance and replacement costs and frequency by keeping your floors clean and cleaning up any spills as soon as they happen. The longer you let something sit on your floors, the more likely it is to do damage. You can have a professional floor cleaning company do a deep clean every once in a while, as well.

Check Electrical Equipment

With all the grease in kitchens, fires can be extremely dangerous. Prevent fires in the kitchen by having all the electrical equipment in your commercial kitchen inspected at least once every few years. Things like breaker boxes and outlets can be telltale signs that you’ve got an electrical problem in the works, and it’s important to get those problems fixed before you end up with a kitchen fire.

Exhaust System

A lot of grease builds up in your kitchen over time, and that grease tends to build up in the exhaust system that vents air out of the kitchen. Have your exhaust system cleaned on a regular basis and make sure you’re also cleaning your vent hood to keep grease from building up. Not only does a clean exhaust system mean better ventilation and indoor air quality, but it also helps prevent grease fires from spreading through your restaurant or hotel.