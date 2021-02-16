So, you just graduated and received JCU’s bachelor of business, now what? Are you ready to start a business? If so, we have some time saving advice to help you navigate these business building waters for the first time. When starting a business, you might think that there aren’t enough hours in the day to get everything done. Don’t worry, millions have been in your position before and you can learn from them to become more efficient as a new business owner. Here are some of the biggest time-saving tips to utilise!

Set Goals and Plan Ahead

If you’re like many, you wake up in the morning and instantly dozens of things on the to-do list start running around the mind. You need to phone a supplier, talk to three different clients, and start making progress on five different projects. Firstly, understand that you can only do one thing at a time. Therefore, on Monday morning, write a plan for each day and the week as a whole. Decide on the things you need to get done on each day and for the whole week.

With this, it’s easier to forget the things planned for later in the week because you know that they’re scheduled in. Suddenly, you don’t feel as though everything is on top of you or that you’ll need to work at the weekend (again!).

Prioritise Tasks

How do you even start planning a day or week? Well, look at the to-do list and prioritise by urgency. Which tasks are the most urgent and which can wait? This is another way to organise the mind and stop thinking about 17 things at once. With tasks prioritised, each day should be that little bit easier (and you won’t have angry clients phoning after missed deadlines!).

Manage Distractions

Especially when working from home, it’s incredibly easy to get distracted by social media, TV, and even just talking to friends. Of course, no new business owner should cut themselves off from friends (especially during the pandemic), but there’s a time and place. During work hours, you should be working. With this in mind, it’s best to dedicate a space in the home for work and eliminate all distractions (even if this means leaving your phone in another room!).

Outsource Mundane Tasks

Do you find yourself getting asked the same questions time and time again from customers? If so, you probably have better things to do than answer them constantly. Why not hire a virtual assistant who can answer calls, speak with clients, respond to emails, and do all the other mundane tasks? Meanwhile, you’re free to focus on big-picture tasks and ensure that the business survives the early months. You can also outsource ad optimisation, article writing, IT services, and more.

Use a Project Management Platform

Do you find yourself getting lost in a sea of emails while communicating with others? If so, consider implementing a project management platform like Google Docs or Basecamp. Rather than sending wordy emails, you create teams and leave the modern equivalent of post-it notes to everyone.

Have Virtual Meetings

If the global pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that the business world can move perfectly fine without the need for physical meetings. Travelling across the country and world for meetings seems appealing as a new business owner, but could you save lots of time (and money) by having virtual meetings instead?

Use Shortcuts and Templates

Finally, those who continually use the same documents should create a template so that they aren’t having to do it from scratch each time – the same applies to shortcuts on your desktop.

Other tips include: