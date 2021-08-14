More and more places of worship are turning to modern technology to share their message and missions effectively. It is not a surprising fact that 68% of US adults have smartphones that they depend on to access education, entertainment, news, and in this case, sermons and worship services. Therefore, worship places are currently reaching their members from smartphones, televisions, computers, and other forms of media.

AVL technology has many advantages for the worship services in the church. We will dive into these advantages, but first, let’s look at the AVL technology’s key role in worship services.

The Role AVL Technology Plays in Worship Services

If you are new to the AVL technology in churches, you may be green on what AVL technology is and its role in the worship service. For starters, you need to understand that AVL technology involves combining audio, video, and lighting to pass a specific message.

First, if the AVL equipment is professionally and effectively installed, the service will be more engaging than when there is no AVL tech. The lighting can also set the tone of the service according to the songs or the overall service.

Also, graphics and the appropriate video elements such as an LED video walls are a good upgrade of your place of worship and can also improve the congregation’s engagement. The AVL technology can both be used in bigger churches and smaller churches. However, just like any other technology, if mishandled, the AVL Technology can cause a lot of confusion in the service.

The AVL technology should only serve to complement the worship service and not become a center of attraction. For the sound systems, if it becomes too low or too loud, the AVL Technology would be losing its primary function of keeping the congregation engaged.

If you need to install the AVL Technology in your church, you should look for professional installation. The professional will carefully examine your worship area and the needs of your worship services. The detailed information a professional gets will help them install only what works for your worship services.

Designing the AVL Technology Framework for Your Church

First, before you look for a professional to install AVL on your church premises, you need to make sure that you create a strong foundation for the technology before introducing it to the worship service. Remember that you cannot do this alone, so the first step would be to ensure that your team, the technical director, the leadership team, and other supporters are on the same page.

This will help in creating a smooth and unforgettable experience from installation to actualization. Secondly, even if you are not in the AVL technology expert team, ensure that your vision is included.

Share your vision and mission with the AVL technology team and your place of worship leaders to make sure that you share the same vision with everyone. When the whole team is working towards a similar goal, you can be sure that the results will come out beautifully.

The AVL Technicians as Part of Your worship Team

Perhaps before deciding on installing the AVL technology in your place of worship, stand back and look into some of the things. First, you’ll need a skilled team of technicians to operate the AVL systems.

Worship Leaders are the ones in charge of the smooth running of the entire church operations. They work together to effectively run the whole service seamlessly. If you understand this fact, you know why an AVL tech should be considered as part of the worship Leaders team.

The AVL techs have a vast knowledge of AVL equipment which makes them responsible for the smooth running of the service. For example, they are responsible for ensuring that audio, video, or lighting is not interrupted. They also ensure that the live musician will perform smoothly. Good video presentation and adequate lighting are also part of the aspects that the AVL team will help manage. All of these functions make them part of the worship Leaders.

So, while you choose the professionals who will install the AVL Technology, you need to consider the fact the AVL technician should relate well with the rest of the leadership team. You need an AVL tech team that will help you reach your goals and share your mission and message effectively as a place of worship.

To create a team that will work effectively towards maintaining a working AVL technology for worship services, you need to look at the traits below that you will need in each member. Below are some character traits that you need to create a quality team.

Commitment – a worship service is significant for your place of worship, and thus you need people with the same belief. Your team should have committed people that you can depend on and people who take their roles seriously.

Communication – teammates need to be honest and straightforward in their communication.

Charisma – your team will need to exhibit excitement in their faith throughout the service because a big percentage is portrayed in one’s actions during service.

Creativity – you need the team to be skilled and creative, coming up with new ideas to enhance the worship service experience using the AVL technology.

Now that you have the characters you need in your team, it’s time to come up with your high-quality squad. You may hire a tech staff, or you may choose to rely on the volunteers in your place of worship. It doesn’t matter which one you choose; the goal is to make sure that they first receive the much-needed training for their smooth running of the AVL technology.

Final words

If your place of worship sets up the AVL technology for the first time, it may be a lot to take in. From choosing the AVL technology team to professionally install the AVL to finding the best team to manage it, AVL technology might seem like a lot of work. However, if installed responsibly and effectively by a professional, AVL technology can ultimately enhance worship services and improve the overall engagement of the congregants.