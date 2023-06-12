Huening Kai is a member of the popular K-pop boy group TXT, which debuted in 2019 under HYBE (formerly BigHit Entertainment). He is known for his charming visuals, sweet vocals, and versatile skills in playing various instruments. But who is the woman behind this rising star? Who is Huening Kai’s mom and how did she influence his musical journey?

Huening Kai’s Mom: Jung Yeonju

Huening Kai’s mom is Jung Yeonju, a Korean woman who married Nabil David Huening, a German-American singer and TV personality. According to Model Fact¹, Jung Yeonju is a loving mother who has always been supportive of her son’s dreams and aspirations.

Jung Yeonju met Nabil David Huening in China, where he was promoting as a singer. They fell in love and got married, and had three children: Lea, Huening Kai, and Bahiyyih. Huening Kai was born in Hawaii, USA, but moved to China with his family when he was a month old. He lived there for about seven years before moving to South Korea when he was eight years old.

Jung Yeonju raised her children with love and care, and encouraged them to pursue their passions. She also exposed them to different cultures and languages, as Huening Kai can speak Korean, English, Mandarin, and Portuguese fluently.

Huening Kai’s Mom: A Source of Inspiration

Huening Kai’s mom played a significant role in his musical development. She introduced him to various genres of music and taught him how to play the piano. She also supported him when he decided to audition for Big Hit Entertainment, the agency that manages BTS and TXT.

Huening Kai once shared that his mom was his source of inspiration when he wrote the song “Fairy of Shampoo”, which was included in TXT’s second mini-album “The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY”. He said that he wanted to express his gratitude to his mom for always being there for him.

Huening Kai also revealed that his mom often sends him messages of encouragement and love. He said that he feels happy and motivated when he reads them.

Huening Kai’s Mom: A Proud Mother

Huening Kai’s mom is undoubtedly proud of her son’s achievements as a K-pop idol. She often posts photos and videos of him on her Instagram account, showing her support and affection. She also attends his concerts and events whenever she can.

Huening Kai’s mom is not the only one who is proud of him. His older sister Lea, who was a former member of the K-pop group VIVA, and his younger sister Bahiyyih, who debuted in the girl group Kep1er after participating in the survival show Girls Planet 999, are also supportive of his career. They often express their love for him on social media and cheer him on.

Huening Kai is lucky to have such a wonderful family who loves him unconditionally. He is also grateful to his fans who always support him and his group. He hopes to continue making music that can inspire people and make them happy.