Rod Wave is a popular American rapper, singer and songwriter who has been making waves in the music industry with his soulful and emotional songs. He is known for his hits like “Heart on Ice”, “Rags2Riches” and “Tombstone”. But recently, he has been the subject of some disturbing rumors on social media that claim he is dead or suicidal. Is Rod Wave still alive? What is the truth behind these death rumors? Let’s find out.

Rod Wave is Alive and Well

The good news is that Rod Wave is still alive and well, despite the false reports and hoaxes that have been circulating online. According to Jersey Shore Vibe¹, Rod Wave is not dead and has not attempted suicide. The rumors started when he released a new song called “Nirvana” in December 2021, which some fans interpreted as a suicide note. The song has lyrics like “I’m ready to die” and “I’m tired of living”. However, Rod Wave denied that he was suicidal and said that he was just expressing his feelings through music.

He also posted a video on Instagram where he addressed the rumors and thanked his fans for their support. He said: “I appreciate y’all for checking on me, but I’m good. I’m just going through some things. I’m just trying to make it out.” He also added that he was working on his new album, Beautiful Mind, which is expected to be released in 2022.

Rod Wave’s Career and Achievements

Rod Wave, whose real name is Rodarius Marcell Green, was born on August 27, 1999, in St. Petersburg, Florida. He started his career in 2016 with his mixtape Hunger Games Vol.1. He released several more mixtapes independently before signing with Alamo Records in 2019.

His breakthrough came with his single “Heart on Ice”, which went viral on YouTube and TikTok and peaked at number 25 on the Billboard Hot 100. His debut album, Ghetto Gospel, was released in November 2019 and peaked at number 10 on the US Billboard 200. His second album, Pray 4 Love, was released in April 2020 and peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200. It also spawned his highest-charting song to date, “Rags2Riches”, which featured ATR Son Son and peaked at number 12 on the Hot 100.

In August 2020, Rod Wave was included on XXL’s 2020 Freshman Class, a list of the most promising new rappers in the industry. In March 2021, he released his third album, SoulFly, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, marking his first chart-topping album. The album also featured songs like “Street Runner” and “Tombstone”, which peaked at number 18 and number 11 on the Hot 100 respectively.

Rod Wave is known for his distinctive voice and his blend of hip hop, R&B and soul. He has been recognized as a trailblazer of soul-trap, a subgenre that combines trap beats with soulful vocals and lyrics. He has also been praised for his honesty and vulnerability in his songs, which often deal with themes like poverty, trauma, love and depression.

According to Wikipedia², Rod Wave has two children and is currently engaged to his longtime girlfriend Kelsey Henson.

Conclusion

Rod Wave is not dead or suicidal. He is alive and well and working on his new music. The rumors about his death were sparked by his song “Nirvana”, which some fans misunderstood as a suicide note. However, he clarified that he was just expressing his emotions through music and that he was grateful for his fans’ concern.

Rod Wave is one of the most talented and successful rappers in the industry today. He has achieved a lot of fame and recognition for his unique style and authentic songs. He has also overcome a lot of challenges and hardships in his life. He is an inspiration to many people who relate to his music and story.

If you are a fan of Rod Wave or want to know more about him, you can follow him on his social media accounts or visit his official website..