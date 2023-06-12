Behind Bars: Rookie Year is a reality TV show that follows the lives of new correctional officers as they face the challenges and dangers of working in one of America’s most notorious prisons, the Penitentiary of New Mexico (PNM). The show premiered in 2015 and ran for two seasons, featuring 19 rookies and their mentors. But what happened to them after the cameras stopped rolling? Where are they now?

Ariel Montoya

Ariel Montoya was one of the most popular rookies on the show, as she struggled to balance her compassion for the inmates with her authority as a CO. She was also one of the few female officers in a male-dominated environment, and had to deal with sexism and harassment from both inmates and coworkers. Despite these challenges, she proved herself to be a competent and dedicated officer, earning the respect of her peers and superiors.

According to her Instagram account, Ariel is still working as a CO at PNM, and has been promoted to sergeant. She is also married and has a daughter. She often posts photos of her family and her work, showing that she is happy and proud of her career.

Lilly Rodriguez

Lilly Rodriguez was another female rookie who faced similar difficulties as Ariel. She was often underestimated and mocked for her small stature and soft-spoken voice, but she showed that she had a strong will and a sharp mind. She learned how to assert herself and handle difficult situations with confidence and professionalism.

According to her Facebook page, Lilly is no longer working as a CO at PNM. She left the job in 2017 and moved to Texas, where she works as a paralegal. She is also engaged and has a son. She seems to have left behind the stressful and dangerous life of a CO for a more peaceful and stable one.

Zach Chavez

Zach Chavez was one of the youngest rookies on the show, at only 19 years old. He came from a family of law enforcement officers, and wanted to follow in their footsteps. He was eager to learn and prove himself, but he also made some mistakes and had some conflicts with his fellow officers. He was assigned to work in level 6, the most violent and dangerous unit in PNM, where he had to deal with some of the worst offenders in the state.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Zach is still working as a CO at PNM, and has been promoted to corporal. He is also studying criminal justice at Central New Mexico Community College. He has not updated his social media accounts since 2017, so it is not clear what else he has been up to.

Francisco Villacana

Francisco Villacana was another young rookie who had a passion for law enforcement. He was confident and ambitious, but he also had a temper and a tendency to clash with antagonistic inmates. He was posted in level 5, where he had to deal with gangs, drugs, weapons, and riots. He learned how to cope with the stress and violence of his job, but he also faced some personal issues that affected his performance.

According to his Facebook page, Francisco is no longer working as a CO at PNM. He left the job in 2018 and moved to Arizona, where he works as a security officer at a casino. He is also married and has two children. He seems to have found a more relaxed and enjoyable job that suits his personality.

Conclusion

Behind Bars: Rookie Year was a fascinating show that gave viewers an insight into the harsh realities of prison life from the perspective of new correctional officers. It showed how they dealt with the physical, mental, and emotional challenges of their job, as well as their personal lives outside of work. Some of them stayed in the profession and advanced their careers, while others left it for different opportunities. They all had different reasons for joining and leaving the job, but they all shared one thing in common: they were brave enough to try something new.