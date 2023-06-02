Brett Goldstein is a British actor, comedian, podcaster, and writer who has gained popularity for his role as Roy Kent in the Apple TV+ sports comedy series Ted Lasso. He has also appeared in other comedy shows and films, such as SuperBob, Hoff the Record, Adult Life Skills, and Doctor Who. But how tall is Brett Goldstein?

According to various sources, Brett Goldstein is 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) tall. This makes him one of the tallest actors in the Ted Lasso cast, along with Jason Sudeikis, who plays the titular character and is also 5 feet 11 inches tall. In contrast, some of the shortest actors in the show are Juno Temple, who plays Keeley Jones and is 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) tall, and Phil Dunster, who plays Jamie Tartt and is 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) tall.

Brett Goldstein was born on 17 July 1980 in London, England, to a British Jewish family. He attended Sevenoaks School and then the University of Warwick, where he graduated with a degree in Film Studies. He briefly moved to Marbella, Spain, to work at a strip club that his father bought during a midlife crisis. He then studied acting at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City.

Brett Goldstein started his acting career in short films and had his first feature film role in Wish You Were Here (2005), which he also wrote. He made his television debut in The Bill (2009) and then appeared in several comedy series, such as Uncle, Drifters, Derek, and Catherine Tate’s Nan. He wrote and starred in the romantic comedy SuperBob (2015), which was based on his experience working at a strip club. He won the BIFA Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Brendan in Adult Life Skills (2016).

Brett Goldstein joined the cast of Ted Lasso in 2020 as Roy Kent, a grumpy veteran footballer who becomes a coach for AFC Richmond. He also serves as a writer and producer for the show. He received critical acclaim and two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance. He is also the co-creator of the comedy series Shrinking (2023).

Brett Goldstein is not only an actor but also a comedian and a podcaster. He has performed stand-up comedy at various venues and festivals, such as the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. He hosts a comedy podcast called Films to Be Buried With, where he interviews guests about films that have been important in their lives.

Brett Goldstein is a talented and versatile performer who has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. He is also a handsome and dashing man who has a powerful and appealing physique. He stands at 5 feet 11 inches tall, which is above the average height for men in the UK.