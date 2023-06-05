XXXTentacion was one of the most controversial and influential rappers of his generation. He rose to fame with his raw and emotional music that touched on themes of depression, violence, and alienation. He also experimented with different genres, such as emo, rock, trap, and lo-fi. His fans admired him for his authenticity and versatility, while his critics denounced him for his legal troubles and abusive behavior.

The rapper was shot and killed in a robbery on June 18, 2018, at the age of 20. He left behind a legacy of music that continues to inspire and influence millions of listeners around the world. But how much was XXXTentacion worth before his death? And how did he earn his fortune?

Early Life and Career

XXXTentacion was born Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy on January 23, 1998, in Plantation, Florida. He was of Jamaican, Egyptian, Italian, Indian, and Syrian descent. He had a troubled childhood, as he grew up in a poor and violent environment. He was raised mostly by his grandmother, as his mother struggled with drug addiction and financial problems. He started showing signs of aggression and antisocial behavior at a young age. He was expelled from several schools for fighting and other misconducts. He also got involved in criminal activities, such as stealing cars and guns.

He developed an interest in music when he joined the school choir and later the church choir. He was influenced by artists like Tupac Shakur, Nirvana, The Notorious B.I.G., and Three Days Grace. He learned to play the guitar and piano by himself. He started recording music in 2013, using the stage name XXXTentacion. He uploaded his songs on SoundCloud, where he gained a loyal fan base. His first song was “News/Flock”, which he deleted later. His first EP was The Fall, which he released in 2014.

He formed a collective called Members Only with other rappers, such as Ski Mask the Slump God, Craig Xen, and Wifisfuneral. They released several mixtapes together, such as Members Only Vol. 1 (2015), Members Only Vol. 2 (2015), and Members Only Vol. 3 (2017). XXXTentacion also released solo projects, such as Ice Hotel (2014), Willy Wonka Was a Child Murderer (2016), Revenge (2017), and Free X (2017).

His breakthrough came in 2017, when he released his single “Look at Me”, which went viral online. The song peaked at number 34 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was certified platinum by the RIAA. The song also attracted controversy for its explicit lyrics and alleged sample theft from another rapper.

Mainstream Success and Controversy

In August 2017, XXXTentacion signed a distribution deal with Empire Distribution for $6 million. He released his debut studio album 17 on August 25, 2017. The album received critical acclaim for its emotional and introspective content. It debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 chart and sold over 86,000 units in its first week. It was also certified platinum by the RIAA.

However, XXXTentacion also faced legal issues and public backlash for his involvement in several violent incidents. He was arrested in October 2016 for allegedly assaulting his pregnant girlfriend at the time. He was charged with aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and witness tampering. He pleaded not guilty and was released on house arrest in December 2017.

He was also accused of assaulting a fan at a concert in June 2017, stabbing eight people in October 2016, robbing a music producer in May 2016, and beating up a gay cellmate in juvenile detention in 2015. He denied most of these allegations and claimed that he was being targeted by the media and the justice system.

He also feuded with other rappers, such as Drake, Rob Stone, Migos, Offset, Trippie Redd, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, Ski Mask the Slump God, and more. He often dissed them on social media or in his songs.

Despite the controversy surrounding him, XXXTentacion continued to make music and grow his fan base. He released his second studio album ? on March 16, 2018. The album featured guest appearances from Joey Bada$$, Travis Barker, PnB Rock, and more. It debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart and sold over 131,000 units in its first week. It was also certified platinum by the RIAA.

The album spawned several hit singles, such as “Sad!”, “Changes”, “Moonlight”, and “Jocelyn Flores”. “Sad!” became his highest-charting song, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart after his death. It was also certified diamond by the RIAA, making him the first artist to achieve this feat posthumously.

Death and Posthumous Releases

On June 18, 2018, XXXTentacion was shot and killed by two armed men outside a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. He was 20 years old. The motive of the shooting was believed to be robbery, as the suspects took a Louis Vuitton bag containing $50,000 in cash from his car. Four men were arrested and charged with his murder.

His death shocked and saddened his fans, friends, family, and fellow artists. Many celebrities paid tribute to him on social media or in their songs. His funeral was held on June 27, 2018, at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. Thousands of fans attended the public memorial service to say goodbye to him.

After his death, his music sales and streams increased significantly. He became the most-streamed artist on Spotify in June 2018, breaking the record previously held by Taylor Swift. He also won several awards posthumously, such as the American Music Award for Favorite Soul/R&B Album (17), the BET Hip Hop Award for Best New Hip Hop Artist, and the Billboard Music Award for Top R&B Album (?).

His estate also released several posthumous projects, such as Skins (2018), Members Only Vol. 4 (2019), Bad Vibes Forever (2019), and XXXTentacion Presents: Revenge (2020). These albums featured collaborations with artists like Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Lil Pump, Blink-182, Tory Lanez, Rick Ross, and more.

XXXTentacion Net Worth 2022

According to Celebrity Net Worth, XXXTentacion had a net worth of $5 million at the time of his death. However, some sources estimate that his net worth could be higher or lower, depending on his assets and liabilities.

His main source of income was his music career. He earned money from his album sales, streams, downloads, tours, merchandise, and endorsements. He also had a record deal with Empire Distribution worth $10 million that he signed shortly before his death.

His main expenses were his legal fees, taxes, charity donations, and lifestyle. He also had a son named Gekyume Onfroy with his girlfriend Jenesis Sanchez. He was born seven months after his father’s death. His estate is managed by his mother Cleopatra Bernard and his brother Aiden Onfroy.

XXXTentacion was a talented and influential rapper who left a mark on the music industry and culture. He had a loyal fan base who supported him through his highs and lows. He also had a troubled and controversial life that ended tragically and prematurely. His legacy lives on through his music and his son..