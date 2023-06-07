Johnny Bench is a legendary baseball player who played his entire career with the Cincinnati Reds from 1967 to 1983. He is widely regarded as the greatest catcher of all time, and was a leader of the Big Red Machine that dominated the National League in the mid-1970s. He won two World Series championships, two National League MVP awards, 14 All-Star selections, 10 Gold Glove awards, and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1989. But what about his personal life? Who is Johnny Bench spouse? How many times has he been married? And who are his children? In this article, we will explore the love life of Johnny Bench and his spouses.

Johnny Bench’s First Marriage: Vickie Chesser

Johnny Bench married his first wife, Vickie Chesser, in 1975. She was a former Miss Oklahoma beauty pageant winner and a model. The couple had a son named Bobby Bench, who was born in 1976. However, their marriage did not last long and they divorced after only one year. According to some sources, Vickie accused Johnny of being unfaithful and abusive, while Johnny claimed that Vickie was too demanding and controlling. The divorce was bitter and costly, and Johnny had to pay a large amount of alimony and child support to Vickie.

Johnny Bench’s Second Marriage: Laura Cwikowski

Johnny Bench married his second wife, Laura Cwikowski, in 1987. She was a former flight attendant and a model. The couple had another son named Justin Bench, who was born in 1989. They seemed to have a happy marriage for a while, but they also divorced in 1995. The reason for their split is not clear, but some speculate that it was due to Johnny’s busy schedule and frequent travels as a broadcaster and a businessman.

Johnny Bench’s Third Marriage: Lauren Baiocchi

Johnny Bench married his third wife, Lauren Baiocchi, in 2004. She was the daughter of pro golfer Hugh Baiocchi and a former cheerleader for the Cincinnati Bengals. The couple had no children together, but Johnny adopted Lauren’s son from a previous relationship, Joshua Bench. They lived together in Florida and enjoyed playing golf and traveling. However, they also divorced in 2017 after 13 years of marriage. The reason for their separation is also unknown, but some sources say that they grew apart over time and had different interests.

Johnny Bench’s Current Status: Single or Married?

Johnny Bench is currently single and not married to anyone. He has not been linked to any romantic partner since his divorce from Lauren Baiocchi. He is focused on his career as a baseball analyst and a motivational speaker. He is also involved in various charitable causes and supports several organizations that help children with special needs. He has a strong bond with his three sons, Bobby, Justin, and Joshua, who are all grown up now and have their own careers and families.

Conclusion

Johnny Bench is one of the most celebrated baseball players of all time, but he has not been very lucky in love. He has been married three times to different women, but none of his marriages lasted more than 13 years. He has three sons from his previous relationships, whom he loves dearly and maintains a close relationship with. He is currently single and enjoying his life as a retired athlete and a successful businessman.