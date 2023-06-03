Shonka Dukureh was a talented blues singer and actress who made her Hollywood debut as Big Mama Thornton in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic Elvis. She passed away on July 21, 2022 at the age of 44 in her Nashville home. Her cause of death was confirmed by an autopsy as hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, a condition that affects the blood vessels and the heart.

Who was Shonka Dukureh?

Shonka Dukureh was born on September 3, 1977 in Charlotte, North Carolina. She moved to Nashville, Tennessee, where she studied theater at Fisk University and education at Trevecca Nazarene University. She pursued a career in music and performed on international tours with Jamie Lidell and the Royal Pharaohs. She also recorded several albums and was planning to release a studio album titled The Lady Sings the Blues.

She landed her first major acting role as Big Mama Thornton, the celebrated blues singer who recorded the original version of Hound Dog in 1952, four years before Elvis Presley made it a hit. She sang the song in the movie and impressed audiences with her powerful voice and presence. Elvis director Baz Luhrmann praised her performance on Instagram, saying: “A special light went out today and all of the Elvis movie family are heartbroken by the loss of Shonka Dukureh…Whenever she was on set, on stage or even just in the room, everyone always felt uplifted.”

How did Shonka Dukureh die?

Shonka Dukureh died of natural causes related to hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office. This means that she had high blood pressure and plaque buildup in her arteries, which can lead to heart attacks or strokes. She was found unresponsive in her bedroom by one of her two young children, who ran to a neighbor’s apartment for help. The police said there was no evidence of foul play.

How are people remembering Shonka Dukureh?

Shonka Dukureh’s death shocked and saddened many people who knew her or admired her work. Her fellow cast members of Elvis paid tribute to her on social media, sharing their memories and condolences. Olivia DeJonge, who played Priscilla Presley in the film, told Entertainment Weekly that watching Shonka Dukureh “was a spiritual experience” and that she was “a star essentially be born”. Tom Hanks, who played Colonel Tom Parker, tweeted:

I am so sad to hear about Shonka Dukureh’s passing. She was a force of nature on screen and off. Her voice was incredible and her spirit was infectious. She will be missed by all who knew her. Rest In Peace, Shonka.— Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) July 22, 2022

Shonka Dukureh’s fans also expressed their grief and appreciation for her talent on social media, saying that she was an inspiration and a legend. Many people also shared clips of her singing Hound Dog in Elvis, calling it a masterpiece and a highlight of the film.

Shonka Dukureh was a remarkable woman who left a lasting impression on the world with her music and acting. She will be remembered as a blues singer who sang with passion and soul, and as an actress who brought Big Mama Thornton to life on the big screen.