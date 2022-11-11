Have you started preparing for 2023’s tax season? The first quarter of the year is always abuzz with tax preparations for businesses and individuals. A lot of paperwork must be organized to generate accurate returns that will not result in financial surprises for your company in the future.

If you are wondering whether you should prepare your tax documents or hire a tax professional to do it for you, the answer to this question will depend on your current situation. If your taxes are complicated, it is always a good idea to work with a professional. If you are looking for a tax preparation service, here is a list of the top 6 as recommended by SFGate.

Is Hiring a Tax Preparation Service Worth the Cost?

The truth is, many people’s financial situations change as the years go by. If you have experienced a major life event such as moving abroad for work or study, getting married or inheriting a piece of land from your family, hiring a tax preparation service is likely to be your best bet.

If you own rental property or you are an active stock trader, it is also a good idea to invest in a good tax preparation service. The reason is that such financial situations can be very complex and DIY software can result in complex errors that can cost you hundreds of dollars in the future. Plus, when you work with a professional tax preparer, they can let you in on some tax savings that you may not be aware of.

However, if your tax returns are relatively simple and you only need to fill one form, using an online tax form that allows you to file for free or at a cheaper rate can work for you.

What are the advantages of hiring a tax preparation service?

You Will Save Time

Do you have at least 20 hours to spend gathering all your records to file your taxes? Are you well-equipped to navigate tax-related forms? Do you know how to itemize deductions such as mortgage interests or money that went to charity? If you answered No to these questions then it is prudent for you to hire a professional. Your time is valuable and once it is gone you cannot get it back.

Hiring a tax preparation service will not only ensure that your tax return is perfect but, you will also spend your valuable time with family or working on things that matter to you the most.

You Can Prevent Expensive Mistakes

If you are preparing your tax returns by yourself, chances are you will have some questions or you will need to solve some issues. Calling the IRS can be challenging as you could be on hold for many hours especially during peak tax season when everyone is trying to file their returns. The frustrations of trying to navigate on your own while still trying to beat the deadline can result in very expensive mistakes.

A 2018 study showed that at least 80% of taxpayers made some mistakes as they filed their returns. These mistakes can be very costly and can even land you in trouble with the authorities even when you did not make the mistakes on purpose.

Working with a registered and professional tax preparation service will help you avoid obvious mistakes that you would make when taking the risk of filing taxes by yourself.

You Can Save Some Money

One thing you need to know about tax preparation services is that they are always trying to keep up with the changes that happen in the financial world. A professional tax expert will be well-informed about the current tax changes and new regulations.

They will know what to do for you to get the maximum refund. And they do all this while making sure that they are fully compliant with the current IRS laws. Working with a tax preparation service can help you save tons of money in the form of credits that you might not be aware of. And in some cases, the tax preparation cost can be deductible and this can help you make even more savings.

You Will Enjoy Peace of Mind

Tax preparation is stressful for most people. The thought of making gross mistakes in your tax returns can keep you awake all night. But when you work with a tax preparation expert, you can rest assured in knowing that your tax forms are prepared correctly without much of your effort being required. This leaves you to enjoy peace of mind and enjoy the other things going on in your life.