Cloud storage services have become an essential part of the modern lifestyle. Both businesses and individuals require this application to back up vital data and information. You can easily share and access your data from anywhere as long as you have an internet connection. There is a challenge, though, when selecting the best cloud storage service considering the multiple available online. At Dallas Morning News, you get to know some of the best cloud storage deals for your needs. You, however, need to identify what you need and the type of data you want to store in the cloud to find the most appropriate cloud storage service. Here are a few tips to guide you when looking for this service.

Consider the Storage Capacity

The storage capacity you select depends on the size of the data you have. If your data size is small, you can opt for small cloud storage that will also cost less. Different plans have varying capacities, with some giving you up to 50 TB for business plans and 10TB for individual services. You should check other features that come with the plan you choose so that you can go for one that best suits your needs.

Security Features

Data security is of paramount importance in any business or organization. When storing data online, you should know that there are possibilities that hackers can intercept the same and cause damage to your being or your company. It would be best to consider a plan that safeguards your data from malicious users. Check for plans that allow you to create strong passwords, and have other security features, such as two-factor verification. The more security features you have, the better.

Check the Price

Cloud services offer free and paid storage services. If you only have a few files to store, you can consider using free storage and save some money. However, if you have loads of files, like in the case of a large institution, you will need to buy more space. Most agencies provide up to 15 GB of free space. If you need extra space, consider checking out the different packages instead of paying for the space. A packaged deal comes with other features, saving you the need to pay for each of those features, which would be more expensive. Consider paying for either a monthly or annual subscription to avoid extra charges. A one-off fee ensures you do not have to pay more as you continue using the service.

Consider the Number of Users

Another essential aspect to consider when deciding on a plan is the number of users. Packages vary from a single user to unlimited, depending on your needs. If you want private cloud storage to enable you to store your data to access it with ease when you travel, then you can sign up for a single-user plan. If it is for business purposes involving numerous organizations and people, consider going for an unlimited plan. Such a plan is effective for large corporations with multiple employees worldwide and other partners. It makes file sharing and access easy and affordable.

Upload Limitations

Cloud storage services put limitations on the size of files you can upload. In most cases, the files are within these limitations, for instance, 2 to 4 GB. However, there is that rare situation when you land on a humongous file and need to share it on the cloud. If you occasionally get such files, you must consider file size restrictions when signing up for a package. In this case, you should buy a plan that does not restrict the file size you can upload.

User Friendliness

It is necessary to have a friendly and easy-to-use interface to enable those interacting with the service to have an easy time. Since different individuals will be using the platform, you should go for one that other people from diverse backgrounds can use without difficulties. It will defeat its purpose if an employee with basic IT skills cannot access the required data from your cloud storage.

Back-Up and Recovery Features

Mistakes do happen sometimes. You could delete some important data by mistake and require it to recover the same. In this case, it is paramount that you have a service that allows you to create a backup. Most storage agencies will enable you to recover deleted files up to 30 days after you choose to make a deletion. However, there are premium packages that allow up to six months. You should select one that suits your needs and that fits your budget.