Nowadays, rubbish disposal has become an essential part of a kitchen which has to be considered when buying a new kitchen. Smaller homes don’t offer space to install a sink unit and bulky garbage disposal in the same place, and you have to call for garbage removal services. So, the current trend is to buy a garbage disposal that fits under your sink instead and does the job of waste removal of all your household waste. So, if you’re looking for ways to keep your rubbish disposal plumbing running smoothly for as long as possible, these tricks can help. They can prevent common problems like clogs and leaks before they happen so that you can enjoy using your garbage waste collection for years to come!

Don’t Use the Garbage Disposal as a Trash Can

Most people are guilty of this mistake at some point in their lives: putting too much food down your sink disposal for rubbish clearance. This can cause clogs, leading to other problems with your household waste removal plumbing system. Don’t put anything but tiny bits of food down the garbage waste removal, as anything else will eventually cause problems with the device.

Run Hot Water While Using Your Garbage Disposal

When you use hot water when running your rubbish disposal, it helps clean out the pipes and keep them clear of debris that can build up over time. If hot water isn’t available, try running cold water instead, it may still help get rid of larger chunks of food that could be causing an issue in your garbage waste collection plumbing system.

No Food That Isn’t Biodegradable

When using a garbage watse disposal, you should be careful about what you put into it. In most cases, food shouldn’t be placed in the sink or drain unless it is biodegradable. This means that if you have leftover cooked pasta or rice on your plate, those items shouldn’t go down the drain with other food scraps; instead, they should go into the trash instead of down your sink drain.

Keep the Unit Clean Using Baking Soda and Vinegar

The smell from your garbage disposal can be pretty unpleasant, primarily if it has been used for several weeks or months without being cleaned properly. You can avoid this by regularly cleaning out the contents of your sink drain with baking soda or vinegar instead of just pouring hot water down there. By doing this regularly, you’ll avoid bad smells from developing in your drain pipes and reduce the chances of clogs developing later on down the road.

Use a Quality Garbage Disposal Deodorizer

One of the biggest problems with garbage disposals is odours. The waste material that often goes into the rubbish disposal always has a foul smell, seeping into your kitchen when the garbage disposal is running. This is why it’s essential to use a quality garbage disposal deodorizer every time you clean your sink drain. These products neutralize odours and leave a pleasant scent filling your kitchen instead of stinking up.

Keep Your Disposal Clean With Ice Cubes

Ice cubes are a great way to keep your garbage disposal clean. After you’ve used it, run ice cubes through the drain for about half an hour. This will help prevent food from sticking to the sides and blades of your garbage waste disposal, and you’ll also avoid any buildup from forming as quickly as possible.

Check the Blades Regularly

Sometimes blades can get dull over time or be damaged by calcium buildup in the sink pipes, which means they can’t chop up food scraps as effectively as they used to. To check whether your blades are still sharp enough to cut through food waste, put some ice cubes in your sink and turn on the cold water while slowly grinding them with your disposal; if waste starts breaking apart easily, then you know that they are still working well enough but if not then it needs replacement.

Call a Professional for Regular Checkups and Repairs

Before using your new rubbish disposal, get it checked by a professional plumber. They will ensure that it is working well before you start using it. Regularly scheduling annual maintenance checks will also ensure that you don’t have any problems in the future.

Make sure you call a professional plumber to inspect your garbage disposal periodically and make any necessary repairs. This is especially important if you use your garbage waste disposal often and regularly have problems with it not working properly.

Conclusion

If your rubbish disposal is no longer working like it used to, try some of the fixes in this blog post. These tricks will help you get the most life possible out of your garbage waste collection before you need to call a professional plumber in for some more drastic repairs on your household waste removal system. If nothing else, these tricks can keep your rubbish disposal from obstructing your kitchen’s plumbing and causing a lot of hassle until you have time and money to fix it.