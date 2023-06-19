Many hockey fans have wondered if Devon Toews and Jonathan Toews are brothers or cousins, given their similar last names and Canadian origins. However, the truth is that the two NHL players are not related to each other at all. They were born to separate parents and families, and they have different backgrounds and careers. Here is what you need to know about Devon Toews and Jonathan Toews.

Who is Devon Toews?

Devon Toews is a professional ice hockey defenceman who currently plays for the Colorado Avalanche of the NHL. He was born on February 21, 1994, in Abbotsford, British Columbia, to Tammy and Werner Toews. He has one sibling whose name is not known.

Devon started playing hockey at a young age and joined the Surrey Eagles of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) in 2011. He won the 2013 BCHL Championship and the Western Canada Cup with the Eagles, and was named MVP of the Western Canada Cup and Top Defenceman of the Royal Bank Cup. He also represented Team Canada West at the 2012 World Junior A Challenge, where he won a silver medal.

Devon then attended Quinnipiac University, where he played for three seasons from 2013 to 2016. He was named to the All-ECAC Hockey Second Team in his junior year and helped his team reach the NCAA Frozen Four twice.

Devon was drafted by the New York Islanders in the fourth round, 108th overall, of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. He made his NHL debut on December 23, 2018, against the Dallas Stars and scored his first NHL goal on January 3, 2019, against the Chicago Blackhawks. He played for the Islanders for two seasons before being traded to the Colorado Avalanche on October 12, 2020.

Devon has established himself as one of the top defencemen of the Avalanche and the NHL. He has a strong skating ability, a good shot, and a solid defensive game. He also has a nickname of “Tazer”, which is similar to Jonathan’s nickname of “Captain Serious”. Devon won his first Stanley Cup with the Avalanche in 2022.

Who is Jonathan Toews?

Jonathan Toews is a professional ice hockey center who currently plays for and captains the Chicago Blackhawks of the NHL. He was born on April 29, 1988, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, to Bryan and Andree Toews. He has two brothers, David and Eric.

Jonathan started playing hockey at a young age and joined the Shattuck-Saint Mary’s prep school in Minnesota in 2002. He won three national championships with the school and was named Minnesota’s Mr. Hockey in 2005. He also represented Team Canada at various international tournaments, winning gold medals at the World U-17 Hockey Challenge, the World Junior Championships (twice), and the World Championships.

Jonathan then attended the University of North Dakota, where he played for two seasons from 2005 to 2007. He was named to the All-WCHA Rookie Team in his freshman year and to the All-WCHA Second Team in his sophomore year. He also helped his team reach the NCAA Frozen Four twice.

Jonathan was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round, third overall, of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft. He made his NHL debut on October 10, 2007, against the San Jose Sharks and scored his first NHL goal on October 19, 2007, against the Colorado Avalanche. He was named captain of the Blackhawks on July 18, 2008, becoming one of the youngest captains in NHL history.

Jonathan has established himself as one of the best centers and leaders of the Blackhawks and the NHL. He has a strong two-way game, a high hockey IQ, and a clutch performance. He has won three Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks in 2010, 2013, and 2015. He has also won two Olympic gold medals with Team Canada in 2010 and 2014.

Conclusion

Devon Toews and Jonathan Toews are both talented hockey players who share a common surname and nationality. However, they are not related to each other by blood or marriage. They have different parents, siblings, birthplaces, careers, and teams. They have only faced each other on the ice a few times as opponents.