Cole Hauser and Randy Houser are both successful and talented artists in their respective fields. Cole Hauser is an American actor who is known for his roles in movies like Good Will Hunting, 2 Fast 2 Furious, and A Good Day to Die Hard. He also stars as Rip Wheeler on the popular western drama series Yellowstone. Randy Houser is an American country music singer and songwriter who has charted several hits like “How Country Feels”, “Runnin’ Outta Moonlight”, and “Like a Cowboy”. He also co-wrote the smash hit “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” by Trace Adkins.

But are these two men related by blood or by marriage? The answer is no. Despite sharing the same last name and a similar appearance, Cole Hauser and Randy Houser are not related in any way. They are not brothers, cousins, or in-laws. They are not even distant relatives. They just happen to have a common surname that is derived from the German word “Haus”, meaning house.

How Did the Rumors Start?

The rumors about Cole Hauser and Randy Houser being related probably started because of their involvement in the country music scene. Cole Hauser’s character on Yellowstone, Rip Wheeler, is a loyal and tough ranch hand who loves country music and wears cowboy hats and boots. He also has a romantic relationship with Beth Dutton, played by Kelly Reilly, who is the daughter of John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner. John Dutton is the owner of the largest ranch in Montana and a powerful figure in the state.

Randy Houser, on the other hand, is a real-life country music star who has performed at several venues and events related to Yellowstone. For example, he sang at the wedding of Cole Hauser’s co-star Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton on the show. He also performed at a benefit concert for the Chief Joseph Ranch, which is the real-life location of the Dutton ranch on Yellowstone. He also appeared on an episode of Yellowstone Uncovered, a behind-the-scenes show that features interviews with the cast and crew of Yellowstone.

Because of these connections, some fans might have assumed that Cole Hauser and Randy Houser were related or at least friends. However, there is no evidence that they have ever met or interacted with each other. They are simply two professionals who work in different fields but share a common interest in country music and culture.

What Do They Have in Common?

Although Cole Hauser and Randy Houser are not related, they do have some things in common besides their last name and their love for country music. They are both 47 years old, born in 1975. They both have three children from their marriages. Cole Hauser is married to Cynthia Daniel, a former actress and photographer who is best known for her role as Elizabeth Wakefield on the teen drama series Sweet Valley High. They have two sons and a daughter: Ryland, Colt, and Steely Rose. Randy Houser is married to Tatiana Starzynski, a former pop singer from Australia who now works as a real estate agent. They have a son named Huckleberry Randolph and a daughter named Magnolia Mae. Randy Houser also has another son named West Yantz from his previous marriage to Jessica Lee Yantz.

They also both have impressive family trees that include some famous names in Hollywood and beyond. Cole Hauser is the son of Cass Warner, who founded the film production company Warner Sisters, and actor Wings Hauser. His paternal grandfather was Academy Award-winning screenwriter Dwight Hauser. One of his maternal great-grandfathers was film mogul Harry Warner, a founding partner of Warner Bros., and his other maternal grandfather was Milton Sperling, a Hollywood screenwriter and independent film producer. Randy Houser is the son of Sharon Eaves and Randy Houser Sr., who were both musicians as well. His maternal grandfather was James Eaves Jr., who was a prominent politician and businessman in Mississippi.

Conclusion

Cole Hauser and Randy Houser are not related by blood or by marriage. They are two successful artists who share a common surname and a passion for country music and culture. They also have some things in common like their age, their children, and their family backgrounds. However, they have never met or interacted with each other professionally or personally. They are simply two strangers who happen to have a lot in common..