If you are a fan of Jeff Dunham, the famous ventriloquist and comedian, you might have wondered who is the Guitar Guy that often accompanies him on stage. Is he related to Jeff Dunham? What is his real name and background? In this article, we will answer these questions and more.

Who is Guitar Guy?

Guitar Guy is the stage name of Brian Elwin Haner Sr., an American musician, comedian, and author. He was born on April 7, 1958, in California. He started playing guitar when he was five years old, after seeing The Beatles perform on The Ed Sullivan Show. He joined his first band, The Plastic Mind, when he was ten years old.

Haner has had a long and successful career as a session musician, working with artists such as Sam the Sham and the Pharaohs, Norman Whitfield, The Undisputed Truth, Rose Royce, Jr. Walker, and Tower of Power. He also recorded and toured as a solo artist under the name of Brian West, and scored several television shows and films.

Haner is also the father of Brian Haner Jr., better known as Synyster Gates, the lead guitarist of the metal band Avenged Sevenfold.

How did Guitar Guy meet Jeff Dunham?

According to CushyFamily, Haner met Dunham in 2006, when Dunham caught one of Haner’s shows at Chicago’s Improv Club and had his management invite him to write the music for the YouTube song, “Jingle Bombs,” with puppet Achmed. Haner agreed and joined Dunham on stage to record the song.

The song became a viral hit, and Dunham asked Haner to join him on his tour as “Guitar Guy,” a sidekick who would play music and interact with Dunham’s puppets. Haner accepted and became a regular part of Dunham’s act for several years.

What did Guitar Guy do with Jeff Dunham?

Guitar Guy performed with Jeff Dunham in several Comedy Central television specials, such as Jeff Dunham: Spark of Insanity (2007), Jeff Dunham’s Very Special Christmas Special (2008), Jeff Dunham: Controlled Chaos (2011), and Jeff Dunham: Minding the Monsters (2012).

He also released a CD with Dunham, Don’t Come Home for Christmas (2008), featuring Dunham’s puppets singing Haner’s original songs. Some of the songs include “Christmas Outside the Box,” “Roadkill Christmas,” and “When Santa Comes to Town.”

Guitar Guy also wrote a book based on his experiences with Dunham, called Roadie: My Life on the Road with Jeff Dunham (2013).

Why did Guitar Guy leave Jeff Dunham?

Guitar Guy left Jeff Dunham’s show in 2011, after six years of touring together. According to Sage-Answer⁴, Haner decided to pursue his own solo career as a comedian and musician. He also wanted to spend more time with his family and work on other projects.

Haner has since released several solo albums, such as The Artist Formerly Known as Guitar Guy (2012), Alone (2013), Perfect World (2014), and Live from Vegas (2015). He also continues to write books, such as Carney Man (2005), The Synyster Gates Handbook (2016), and The Synyster Gates Handbook Volume 2 (2018).

Are Guitar Guy and Jeff Dunham still friends?

Guitar Guy and Jeff Dunham are still friends, despite their professional separation. They occasionally reunite on stage for special events or guest appearances. For example, in 2019, Haner joined Dunham for his Netflix special Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself.

Haner has also expressed his gratitude and admiration for Dunham in several interviews and social media posts. He has said that working with Dunham was one of the best experiences of his life and that he learned a lot from him.

Conclusion

Guitar Guy is not related to Jeff Dunham by blood, but they share a strong bond of friendship and comedy. They met in 2006 and worked together for six years, creating hilarious songs and sketches with Dunham’s puppets. They parted ways in 2011, but they remain in touch and support each other’s careers.

Guitar Guy is actually Brian Elwin Haner Sr., a talented musician, comedian, and author. He has a long and diverse resume, ranging from session work to solo albums to books. He is also the father of Synyster Gates, the lead guitarist of Avenged Sevenfold.

Guitar Guy and Jeff Dunham are two of the most entertaining and creative performers in the comedy world. They have made millions of people laugh and smile with their music and humor. They are a musical duo that will always be remembered and appreciated by their fans.