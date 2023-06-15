Chanel West Coast is a rapper, singer, actress and TV personality who rose to fame as a co-host on MTV’s Ridiculousness. She has also appeared on other shows like Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory and Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. But what about her personal life? Is she married or dating someone? Here’s everything you need to know.

Chanel West Coast is not married

Despite being in the spotlight for over a decade, Chanel West Coast has never been married. She has been in a few notable relationships, but none of them led to a walk down the aisle or an exchange of vows.

Chanel West Coast is dating Dom Fenison

Chanel West Coast is currently in a relationship with Dom Fenison, a model and real estate agent. The couple has been dating since early 2022 and made their relationship public in February 2022.

They met through mutual friends and reconnected after Fenison starred in Chanel’s music video for “Vinyl”. They have been inseparable ever since and often share sweet photos and messages on social media.

Chanel West Coast and Dom Fenison welcomed their first child together

In June 2022, Chanel West Coast announced that she was pregnant with her first child. She revealed the news at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, where she showed off her baby bump.

She said that she was excited and scared for the new journey in her life and that she couldn’t wait to see what her child’s dreams were².

In November 2022, Chanel West Coast gave birth to a baby girl named Coco Chanel Fenison. She shared the happy news on Instagram with a photo of her holding her newborn daughter.

She wrote: “Welcome to the world my beautiful angel Coco Chanel Fenison. You are everything I ever dreamed of and more. I love you more than words can describe. You are my miracle baby.”

Chanel West Coast’s previous relationships

Before dating Dom Fenison, Chanel West Coast was linked to other men in the entertainment industry. Her most serious relationship was with Scottish singer Liam Horne, whom she dated from April 2014 to July 2017.

They were often seen together at red carpet events and on social media, but they broke up ahead of Chanel joining the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

She also had a brief fling with rapper Solo Lucci, who appeared on the same show as her. They dated from July to October 2017, but it was unclear if they were official or just part of her storyline.

Chanel West Coast has also been rumored to have dated Rob Dyrdek, her co-host on Ridiculousness, but those rumors were false. Rob has been happily married to Bryiana Flores since 2015 and they have two children together.

Conclusion

Chanel West Coast is not married, but she is in a happy relationship with Dom Fenison. They have been dating since early 2022 and welcomed their first child together in November 2022. Chanel West Coast has also dated other men in the past, but none of them lasted long enough to become her husband..