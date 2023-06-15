Joanna Moore was a popular American actress who appeared in more than 80 films and television shows, including Alfred Hitchcock Presents, The Andy Griffith Show, and Follow That Dream with Elvis Presley. She was also married to actor Ryan O’Neal and had two children with him, Tatum O’Neal and Griffin O’Neal. However, her life was not without tragedy and hardship. She suffered from hearing loss, drug addiction, and domestic abuse. She eventually died of lung cancer at the age of 63. Here is a brief overview of her life and career, and how she succumbed to her illness.

Early Life and Career

Joanna Moore was born as Dorothy Joanne Cook in Americus, Georgia, on November 10, 1934. She lost her parents and sister in a car accident when she was seven years old and was adopted by a wealthy local family who changed her name to Joanna. She married and divorced twice before moving to Hollywood to pursue an acting career.

She made her television debut in 1956 and her film debut in 1957. She quickly became a sought-after guest star in various shows, especially Westerns. She also had roles in films such as Touch of Evil, Monster on the Campus, and Ride a Crooked Trail.

Marriage to Ryan O’Neal and Family Problems

In 1962, she met Ryan O’Neal on the set of Empire, a Western series. They married in 1963 and had two children, Tatum and Griffin. Moore also became a stepmother to O’Neal’s son Patrick from his previous marriage.

However, their marriage was turbulent and marred by infidelity, violence, and substance abuse. Moore developed a severe addiction to amphetamines and alcohol, which affected her health and career. She also suffered from otosclerosis, a genetic condition that caused progressive hearing loss. She had to rely on lip-reading and cues from directors to perform her scenes.

O’Neal filed for divorce in 1966 and gained custody of their children in 1970. Moore tried to regain custody but failed due to her drug problems. She also lost contact with her children for several years.

Decline of Career and Health

Moore’s career declined in the 1970s as she struggled with addiction and personal issues. She appeared in only a few films and TV shows, such as Run Chrissie Run!, The Hindenburg, and Fantasy Island. She also married and divorced a third time.

In 1986, she made her final onscreen appearance in a low-budget horror film called Death Drug. She then retired from acting and lived in seclusion.

In 1996, she was diagnosed with lung cancer, a result of her longtime smoking habit. She died on November 22, 1997, at her home in Indian Wells, California. She was buried at Oak Grove Cemetery in Americus, Georgia.

Legacy

Despite her troubled life and premature death, Joanna Moore left behind a legacy of memorable performances and a loyal fan base. She is remembered for her beauty, talent, and charm. She is also survived by her children and grandchildren, who have followed her footsteps into the entertainment industry.

According to The Celebrity Deaths website, Moore’s cause of death was lung cancer. According to The Southern Voice website, she co-starred with Elvis Presley in Follow That Dream. According to Wikipedia, she appeared in four episodes of The Andy Griffith Show as Peggy McMillan..