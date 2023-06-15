Lisseth Chavez is a rising star in the entertainment industry. She has appeared in various TV shows such as Chicago P.D., The Fosters, Station 19, and The OA. She is currently playing the role of Esperanza “Spooner” Cruz, a tech-savvy alien hunter, in the sixth and seventh seasons of the CW superhero series Legends of Tomorrow.

But how tall is Lisseth Chavez? And what are some other facts about her that you may not know? In this article, we will answer these questions and more.

Lisseth Chavez Height in Feet, Centimeters, and Meters

According to MrHeight¹, Lisseth Chavez’s height is **5ft 2 (157.5 cm)**. This makes her 7.1 inches shorter than the average male in the United States.

However, according to Healthy Celeb, Lisseth Chavez’s height is **5 ft 6 in or 167.5 cm**. This makes her 0.4 inches taller than the average female in the United States.

So which source is more accurate? Well, it is hard to say for sure without measuring Lisseth herself. But based on her photos with other celebrities, she seems to be closer to the second estimate than the first one.

For example, here is a photo of Lisseth with her Legends of Tomorrow co-star Caity Lotz, who is 5 ft 6 in or 167.5 cm tall according to IMDb.

![Lisseth Chavez and Caity Lotz](https://www.instagram.com/p/CRmZa9fJQ8y/)

As you can see, Lisseth and Caity are almost the same height, with Lisseth being slightly shorter. This suggests that Lisseth is indeed around 5 ft 6 in or 167.5 cm tall.

To convert Lisseth’s height into meters, we can use the following formula:

1 inch = 0.0254 meters

Therefore,

5 ft 6 in = (5 x 12 + 6) x 0.0254 meters

= 66 x 0.0254 meters

= 1.6764 meters

So Lisseth Chavez’s height in meters is **1.6764 m**.

Lisseth Chavez Personal Life and Career

Lisseth Chavez was born on May 25, 1989 in the United States of America. She is of Salvadoran heritage. She has a brother named Cesar Chavez and a father named Julio Cesar.

Lisseth started her career as a model before pursuing acting. She first appeared on TV in 2009’s reality beauty contest True Beauty. She then landed her first acting role as Maritza in The Baby in 2011.

Since then, she has appeared in various TV shows such as Southland, Shameless, Lucifer, Rizzoli & Isles, Grey’s Anatomy, One Day at a Time, S.W.A.T., The Night Shift, Murder in the First, and Rush Hour.

She gained more recognition for her recurring roles as Ximena Sinfuego in The Fosters and Vanessa Rojas in Chicago P.D. She also played Carmen in The OA and Kathleen “Kat” Noonan in Station 19.

In 2020, she was nominated for an Imagen Foundation Awards for “Best Supporting Actress – Television” for her role as Vanessa Rojas in Chicago P.D.

In 2021, she joined the cast of Legends of Tomorrow as Esperanza “Spooner” Cruz, a new character created for the show. Spooner is a tech-geek who has a tragic past and a special ability to communicate with aliens. She is also the first Arrowverse character to come out as asexual .

Lisseth Chavez is currently single and has not revealed any details about her past or present relationships. She is very active on social media and has over 100k followers on Instagram and over 20k followers on Twitter.

Conclusion

Lisseth Chavez is an American actress who is best known for her roles in Chicago P.D., The Fosters, and Legends of Tomorrow. She is around 5 ft 6 in or 167.5 cm tall and weighs about 54 kg or 119 lbs. She is of Salvadoran descent and was born on May 25, 1989. She is currently single and has a brother and a father. She is also the first Arrowverse character to identify as asexual.

Lisseth Chavez is a talented and beautiful actress who has a bright future ahead of her. She is one of the reasons why Legends of Tomorrow is such a fun and diverse show to watch. We hope you enjoyed reading this article and learned something new about her.