Ann-Margret is a legendary actress and singer who has been in the spotlight for over six decades. She has starred in iconic movies like “Viva Las Vegas”, “Tommy”, and “Grumpy Old Men”, and has won five Golden Globe Awards and been nominated for two Academy Awards. She has also recorded several albums of pop, rock, and gospel music, and has been praised for her sultry and vibrant voice.

But is Ann-Margret still alive today? And what is she up to these days? Here are some facts you need to know about the Swedish-American star.

Ann-Margret is alive and well at 82 years old

According to Dead or Kicking, a website that tracks the status of celebrities, Ann-Margret is alive and kicking and is currently 82 years old. She was born on April 28, 1941, in Valsjöbyn, Sweden, and moved to the United States with her parents when she was six years old. She became a U.S. citizen in 1949.

Ann-Margret has been active in show business since 1961, when she made her film debut in “Pocketful of Miracles”. She rose to fame after starring in “Bye Bye Birdie” in 1963, which earned her a Golden Globe Award for Most Promising Newcomer. She also caught the attention of Elvis Presley, who co-starred with her in “Viva Las Vegas” in 1964. The two had a romantic relationship that lasted until Presley’s death in 1977.

Ann-Margret continued to work in films, television, and music throughout the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s. She received critical acclaim for her roles in “Carnal Knowledge” (1971) and “Tommy” (1975), which both earned her Oscar nominations. She also won four more Golden Globes for her performances in “Who Will Love My Children?” (1983), “A New Life” (1988), “Queen: The Story of an American Family” (1993), and “Life of the Party: The Pamela Harriman Story” (1998).

In the 1990s and 2000s, Ann-Margret appeared in popular films like “Newsies” (1992), “Grumpy Old Men” (1993) and its sequel “Grumpier Old Men” (1995), “Any Given Sunday” (1999), “Taxi” (2004), and “The Break-Up” (2006). She also guest-starred on several TV shows, such as “Touched by an Angel”, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”, and “The Simpsons”. She won an Emmy Award for her role as a rape victim on SVU in 2010.

Ann-Margret released a rock album in 2023

Ann-Margret has always had a passion for rock ‘n’ roll music, ever since she was a teenager. She recorded her first hit song, “I Just Don’t Understand”, in 1961, which featured a fuzz-toned guitar and was later covered by the Beatles. She also sang rock classics like “Rock Around the Clock”, “Splish Splash”, and “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” throughout her career.

In 2023, Ann-Margret fulfilled her lifelong dream of releasing a rock album titled “Born to Be Wild”. The album featured covers of songs by Steppenwolf, Joan Jett, Bill Haley, Bobby Darin, and others. She also collaborated with some of her famous friends, such as Pete Townshend of the Who, who played guitar on her version of “Pinball Wizard”.

The album received positive reviews from critics and fans alike, who praised Ann-Margret’s energy, charisma, and vocal skills. The New York Times called her a \”rock ‘n’ roll goddess\” who \”finally lived her dream\” at the age of 81. The album also charted on the Billboard 200 and earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

Ann-Margret is happily married to Roger Smith

Ann-Margret has been married to Roger Smith since 1967. Smith is an actor and producer who starred in the TV series “77 Sunset Strip” and later became Ann-Margret’s manager. The couple met in 1965, when Smith was still married to his first wife, Australian actress Victoria Shaw. They fell in love and Smith divorced Shaw in 1966. They tied the knot on May 8, 1967, in a private ceremony in Las Vegas.

Ann-Margret and Smith have had a long and happy marriage, despite some challenges along the way. In 1972, Ann-Margret suffered a near-fatal fall from a stage in Lake Tahoe, which required extensive facial surgery and rehabilitation. Smith was by her side throughout her recovery and helped her resume her career. In 1980, Smith was diagnosed with myasthenia gravis, a neuromuscular disease that causes muscle weakness and fatigue. Ann-Margret took care of him and scaled back her work to spend more time with him.

The couple has no children of their own, but they have three children from Smith’s previous marriage: Tracey, Jordan, and Dallas. They also have several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They live in a Beverly Hills mansion that they bought in 1968. They are devout Christians and attend the Church of the Hills at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Ann-Margret and Smith are still very much in love and support each other’s endeavors. In an interview with People magazine in 2022, Ann-Margret said that Smith is \”my best friend\” and \”the love of my life\”. She also said that they still enjoy doing simple things together, like watching movies, playing games, and cuddling.

Conclusion

Ann-Margret is still alive and well in 2023. She is a legendary actress and singer who has been in the spotlight for over six decades. She has starred in iconic movies, recorded several albums, and won numerous awards. She has also released a rock album at the age of 81, fulfilling her lifelong dream. She is happily married to Roger Smith, who has been her husband and manager since 1967. They have no children of their own, but they have a large and loving family. Ann-Margret is a rock ‘n’ roll goddess who has lived a remarkable life.