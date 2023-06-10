A Look Back at the Addicts Who Fought for Their Lives

Intervention is a documentary TV series that airs on the A&E network in the United States. The show follows one or two participants in each episode who are either dependent on or addicted to substances or engaging in harmful behaviour and are documented in anticipation of intervention by family, friends and/or therapists. Through the intervention, the participants are made to choose between beating their addiction or risking something they value, like losing contact with their family or monetary gains. The show then follows the participants and documents their sincere efforts in getting rid of the habit.

Intervention has been on the air for over a decade, with the first season premiering on March 6, 2005. Since then, the show has been running strong, with 243 interventions resulting in 156 people getting better. The show has aired a whopping 22 seasons to date, and fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of a new season.

But what happened to the addicts who appeared on season 21 of Intervention? Did they manage to overcome their addiction and live a healthy life? Or did they relapse and fall back into their old habits? Here is a look at some of the participants from season 21 and where they are now.

Melanie: From Meth to Motherhood

Melanie was the first participant to appear on season 21 of Intervention. She was a young mother who was addicted to methamphetamine and had lost custody of her two children. She started using drugs when she was 14 years old, after being sexually abused by her stepfather. She also suffered from bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder, which made her prone to mood swings and impulsive behaviour.

Melanie agreed to go to treatment after her family and friends staged an intervention for her. She was sent to a rehab facility in Sudbury, Ontario, where she received counselling and medication for her mental health issues. She also reconnected with her children and her mother, who supported her recovery.

According to her Facebook page, Melanie has been sober since July 2020 and is living a happy life with her kids and her boyfriend. She also works as a peer support worker at a mental health agency, where she helps other addicts who are struggling with their addiction. She often posts positive messages and pictures of her family on social media, showing how far she has come since her intervention.

Coleman: From Fentanyl to Freedom

Coleman was another participant who appeared on season 21 of Intervention. He was a talented musician who was addicted to fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin. He started using drugs when he was 15 years old, after his father died of cancer. He also suffered from depression and anxiety, which made him feel hopeless and suicidal.

Coleman agreed to go to treatment after his family and friends staged an intervention for him. He was sent to a rehab facility in Mission, British Columbia, where he received therapy and medication for his mental health issues. He also rediscovered his passion for music and started writing songs again.

According to his Instagram page, Coleman has been sober since September 2020 and is living a fulfilling life as a musician. He often posts videos of him playing guitar and singing original songs on social media, showing his talent and creativity. He also performs at local venues and events, where he shares his story and his music with others. He has also reunited with his family and friends, who are proud of his recovery.

Shandon: From Prostitution to Purpose

Shandon was one of the most heartbreaking participants who appeared on season 21 of Intervention. She was a young woman who was addicted to heroin, opioids, and fentanyl, and resorted to prostitution to fund her habit. She started using drugs when she was 16 years old, after her mother died of lung cancer. She also suffered from trauma and grief, which made her feel alone and worthless.

Shandon agreed to go to treatment after her family and friends staged an intervention for her. She was sent to a rehab facility in Florida, where she received counselling and medication for her addiction and emotional issues. She also learned to love herself again and found new hobbies and interests.

According to AETV.com, Shandon has been sober since May 2020 and is living a productive life as a student. She enrolled in college and is pursuing a degree in social work, where she hopes to help other addicts who are suffering from addiction. She also works part-time at a restaurant, where she earns an honest living. She has also reconnected with her family and friends, who are happy to see her healthy and hopeful.