A Decade-Long Career at KTLA

Christina Pascucci has been a familiar face on Los Angeles television for over a decade. The Emmy-winning journalist joined KTLA-TV in 2011, after working at stations in Reno and Palm Springs. She also interned at KTLA when she was 19, making it a full-circle moment for her.

Pascucci has covered some of the most important stories in Southern California and beyond, from natural disasters to human rights issues. She has also reported from the frontlines of the conflict in Ukraine, and interviewed world leaders such as the Dalai Lama and former President Barack Obama.

Besides being a reporter, Pascucci is also a licensed pilot and scuba diver. She has used her skills to raise awareness about environmental and mental health causes. She is also a county commissioner for the aviation commission at the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Works.

The Reason for Her Departure

On July 18, 2022, Pascucci announced on Twitter that she was leaving KTLA after 11 years. She did not reveal the reason for her departure, but hinted that she had something exciting in the works.

“Some big personal news….I am leaving @KTLA More here: youtube.com” she wrote, along with a link to a video where she thanked her viewers and colleagues for their support.

She also said that she would share more details about her next venture soon. “Thank you for the beautiful comments, I am so touched. I will share asap what’s next ☺️” she tweeted.

The Future Plans of Pascucci

While Pascucci has not disclosed her future plans yet, it is likely that she will continue to pursue her passion for journalism and storytelling. She has said that her dream is to go to space and end homelessness, two ambitious goals that reflect her adventurous spirit and compassionate heart.

Pascucci is also involved with several local philanthropic organizations, such as Heal the Bay and Habitat for Humanity. She is not expected to leave those positions anytime soon.

Moreover, Pascucci has a personal reason to stay in Los Angeles. She is married to Austin Gispanski, a real estate agent who works in the city. The couple tied the knot in 2020, after dating for several years.

Pascucci’s fans can follow her on social media to stay updated on her whereabouts. She has accounts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, where she posts regularly about her life and work.

Christina Pascucci leaves KTLA with a legacy of excellence and integrity. She will be missed by many viewers who have come to trust and admire her over the years. However, they can also look forward to seeing what she does next, as she embarks on a new chapter of her career.