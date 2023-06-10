Chris Distefano is a popular comedian, actor and podcast host who has appeared on shows like The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, MTV’s Guy Code and Comedy Central’s This Week at the Comedy Cellar. He is also known for his hilarious stand-up specials, such as Size 38 Waist and Chris Distefano: Live from Gotham.

But how tall is Chris Distefano? Does his height affect his comedy style or his confidence? In this article, we will reveal the comedian’s height and how he feels about it.

Chris Distefano’s Height: The Facts

According to Celebrity Heights, Chris Distefano is 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) tall. This makes him taller than the average American male, who is 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) tall, according to the CDC.

Chris Distefano is also taller than some of his fellow comedians, such as Kevin Hart (5 feet 4 inches), Aziz Ansari (5 feet 6 inches) and Amy Schumer (5 feet 7 inches).

However, he is not the tallest comedian in the industry. Some of the comedians who are taller than him include Conan O’Brien (6 feet 4 inches), John Mulaney (6 feet 1.5 inches) and Bill Burr (6 feet 2 inches).

Chris Distefano’s Height: The Jokes

Chris Distefano often jokes about his height in his comedy routines. He likes to poke fun at himself and his insecurities, as well as the stereotypes and expectations that come with being a tall guy.

For example, in his special Size 38 Waist, he jokes about how he used to be insecure about his height when he was younger. He says that he was always the tallest kid in his class and that he felt like a “freak”. He also says that he hated playing basketball because he was terrible at it and that he wished he was shorter so he could fit in better.

He also jokes about how being tall can be a disadvantage in some situations. He says that he hates flying on planes because he has no legroom and that he always gets stuck in the emergency exit row. He also says that he hates going to concerts because he blocks everyone’s view and that he gets annoyed when people ask him to take pictures for them.

He also jokes about how being tall can affect his dating life. He says that he likes dating short girls because they make him feel like a “giant” and that they are easier to pick up and carry around. He also says that he dislikes dating tall girls because they make him feel insecure and that they always want to wear heels.

Chris Distefano’s Height: The Conclusion

Chris Distefano is a talented and funny comedian who has a lot of fans and followers. He is also a tall guy who is proud of his height and uses it as a source of humor and inspiration.

He does not let his height define him or limit him in any way. He embraces his height and makes the best of it. He also encourages others to do the same and to be confident in their own skin.

Chris Distefano is a great example of how height does not matter when it comes to success, happiness and laughter. He proves that being tall can be a blessing and not a curse. He shows that being tall can be fun and not boring.

So, how tall is Chris Distefano? He is 6 feet 1 inch of pure comedy gold. And that’s something to celebrate.