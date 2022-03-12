Published on: 09/March/2022

We all love high internet speed, always. When the mobile data speed is high, you can get everything done faster, quicker, and objectively better. With mobile reception technology advancing as each day goes by, the 5G technology has finally started to knock on our doors while high speed 4G sim cards already provide impressive mobile data themselves.

Internet speed has steadily become better over the years. Regardless of these daily advancements, we often face lower mobile data reception at times, which reduces our overall efficiency and sometimes, it may even annoy us. Slow internet, as it should be, is frowned upon by everyone.

Here are a few easy tricks with which you can get better mobile reception on your smartphone at all times.

Airplane mode

If you have been facing low mobile data on your smartphone for a while now, turning on your phone’s airplane mode setting might just do the trick for you. The airplane mode is a setting that you can locate once you go to your smartphone settings section.

To fix your mobile data, simply turn on the airplane mode on your phone, and you’ll see that the mobile reception icon in your status bar goes blank. Wait for 5 seconds, and then turn off airplane mode, and you’ll see the reception bar is full again. Now you can turn on your mobile data and you’ll get faster internet than before.

Software update

If your smartphone has a pending update that you have been putting off or ignoring for a while now, then it’s probably a good idea that you go ahead with the update. Smartphones push out these updates to make your phone better, smoother and more bug-free. Therefore, a software update can also go a long way in fixing your phone’s tower receptions, thereby getting you faster mobile data at all times.

Turn off extra services and background apps

Modern day smartphones come equipped with numerous features and apps that are very useful to us, on daily basis. However, these apps also end up using large amounts of data and often keep running in the background while you use your smartphone for something else.

To ensure these apps aren’t running in the background, you can close all the apps that are running behind. Also, you can consider turning off your mobile’s location services in case you aren’t using it at all times. This helps reduce mobile data usage, makes your mobile recharge plan last longer and saves battery too.

Top up your mobile data plan

If you have implemented all the methods that have been mentioned above, and still cannot get the internet speed that you usually do, then you might consider checking the internet plan that you have subscribed to and notice if you have exhausted your daily data limit or the overall data that you had got with your prepaid sim card.

In case, you have indeed expired your mobile data limit, then you can always get a data top up plan that helps you overcome this problem. With a data recharge, you can get faster internet once again, without having to get another plan that costs significantly more money. Simply go to your mobile operator’s website, for example, Airtel, and choose the one that suits your requirements the most.

These are only some of the ways that can help you get faster internet on your smartphone once again. Fast internet has now almost become a necessity in our daily lives since it helps us lead a more integrated and well-connected professional as well as personal life. Use these innovative ways to fix your mobile internet and begin browsing the web without any worries.